What's The Difference Between RumChata And Baileys?

Among the giants of cream liqueurs, few sit as high as Baileys and RumChata. This is understandable, as the two share many similarities: Both have an indulgent combination of sweet flavor and creamy texture; they're also equally appreciated in java team-ups and delicious cocktails like an Irish coffee. However, as alike as they are, the two spirits are also incredibly unique from one another. Besides being from completely different worldly origins, their flavor profiles are different, as one has more earthy, warm spices, whereas the other is decidedly sweet.

To better understand the contrast, it's best to know what the two are made from. To that, RumChata's name is telling of its ingredients. The cream spirit is a combination of rich horchata, which is a rice milk beverage that originates from Spain, and rum. While there are seasonal variations, among its standard ingredients are heavy cream, and warm, spiced notes of cinnamon and vanilla. While it's inspired by horchata and its centuries-long popularity, RumChata is produced in Wisconsin and has only been around since 2009. This makes it a relatively new spirit in the industry despite its own fame and growth. Additionally, RumChata has a slightly lower proof than Baileys at 13.75% ABV, which helps with making cocktails that can be enjoyed without the risk of overserving.