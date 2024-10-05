The Best Rum To Pair With Your Chocolate Desserts

What exactly is a molasses-based rum, then? It applies to lots of rum. Molasses is one of several byproducts from the sugarcane plant, and is a dark-colored, goopy syrup which is leftover during the production of sugar. Its strong taste has a hint of caramelized sugar with a rich fruity, raisin-like sweetness. It has many uses in baking, and molasses can be substituted for brown sugar or maple syrup in sweet recipes.

Rum that's specifically made with a fermented molasses base is popular in the Caribbean, providing that deep sweet flavor which makes it an ideal accompaniment for dark chocolate desserts like our chocolate mousse, or some rich chocolate salted caramels. This makes it distinct from more punchy French rum (or French Caribbean rum) made from sugarcane juice, which is occasionally called rhum instead. Sometimes, molasses rums in countries like the Dominican Republic are also aged in cherry casks or other barrels which add a subtle fruitiness. The key for dark chocolate then, is aged, rich, sweet and fruity rums.

But if you're not so keen on the bitter side of dark chocolate, there are other pairings to note for sweeter chocolate flavors. White chocolate is sweet enough to complement stronger tasting, more intense rums, and milk chocolate goes well with lighter, less aged rums, because barrel aging adds intense new flavors into the rum which can overpower milk chocolate.