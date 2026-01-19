9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Chicago That Should Be On Your Foodie Bucket List
When it comes to fine dining, the single greatest distinction a restaurant can garner is earning a Michelin star(s). For a restaurant, obtaining a Michelin star or 3 is akin to a movie winning an Academy Award for best picture. It signifies that the establishment has achieved the height of greatness in culinary excellence, particularly when it comes to its food.
Established in 1900, the Michelin Guide reviews and ranks restaurants across the globe. Restaurants can earn up to 3 stars, which is no small feat. As of this moment, there are 280 restaurants in the United States with Michelin stars. Of these, only 14 have managed to obtain 3 stars. Though not the most affordable city for Michelin star dining, Chicago, Illinois, boasts an impressive roster of restaurants that have succeeded in garnering this acknowledgement.
Of the 20 restaurants in the Windy City with Michelin stars, some stand out above others. As a professional chef and foodie, I have visited a number of these or am well-acquainted with all of them thanks to my experience in the restaurant industry and the connections I have made with chefs across the city. I have hand-selected a few that are worth investigating if you happen to have a little bit of expendable income and are able to get a reservation. Read on to discover the top Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago that should be on your foodie bucket list.
1. Alinea
Alinea has been wowing guests with its unique blend of culinary artistry and theatrics since 2005. To dine here is a life-altering experience. Though my visit to Alinea was a couple of years ago, it is indelibly etched in my memory as one of the great dining experiences of my life. This is reinforced by diners who continue to flock there and by a seemingly endless parade of accolades, including James Beard Awards and multiple nods on global best restaurant lists.
That said, Alinea is not without its controversy. It recently lost its third Michelin star, with some seemingly skeptical of its continued prowess in the fine dining scene of the Windy City. What remains to be true regardless of how many stars this restaurant has is that foodies who are interested in something that goes beyond a meal must visit. Its multi-course, ever-changing tasting menu is iconic, its service impeccable, if not somewhat robotic, and its attention to detail unmatched.
Standout dishes that have withstood the test of time include the bourbon maple-cured Arctic char, the edible green apple taffy helium balloon, and the "Painted" dessert, which looks like a science experiment and art project you might engage in with children, but is every bit as delicious and interactive as anything you could ever put into your mouth. While wine pairings are on offer here, they are not necessary as Alinea boasts a robust wine list to select from.
https://www.alinearestaurant.com/
1723 N. Halsted St., Chicago, Illinois 60614
2. Topolobampo
Another personal favorite restaurant in Chicago with a single Michelin star is Topolobampo. Opened in 1989, this restaurant has been serving authentic, regional Mexican cuisine with a fine dining twist for decades. The biggest intrigue of this establishment for me was restaurateur and proprietor chef Rick Bayless. The chef has a background in Latin American studies and Anthropology, and visiting Topolobampo is the ultimate fusion of cultural immersion and culinary genius.
From the kitchen to the front of the house, the staff here is incredibly well-versed in the nuances of Mexican food and always happy to explain every aspect of every dish in as much detail as you would like, from the origin of ingredients to the precise preparation methods. Bayless has a longstanding tradition of taking his staff to Mexico for an annual pilgrimage where they can immerse themselves in the food, the culture, and the people, helping to reinvigorate their creative juices and inspire future tasting menus.
Speaking of the menus, though they change every few weeks, some dishes reappear in different permutations relatively frequently. If you can get your hands on one of the incredible molé dishes served here, I highly recommend doing so. The national dish of Mexico, a classic molé is something that is challenging to prepare and highly representative of the region from which it hails. Topolobampo is able to capture this variability and extrapolate on the delicate flavors in impressive fashion.
(312) 661-1434
445 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois 60654
3. Indienne
Though I have yet to dine here, Indienne deserves a spot on this list for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it is the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago that serves Indian-inspired cuisine prepared using French culinary techniques. The eatery located in the River North neighborhood is housed in a former printing press, giving it a rather elegant, yet low-key vibe.
Tasting menus are available in two categories: Vegetarian & Vegan and Non-Vegetarian & Pescatarian, both of which cost under $150 per person, a bargain when compared with similar offerings from other Michelin-starred restaurants. Chef and co-owner Sujan Sarkar has a reputation for helming some of the finest kitchens across the Windy City and beyond. His attention to artistry and keen awareness of how to incorporate authentic Indian flavor into gourmet versions of classic dishes is astounding.
Fan favorite dishes include the seared sea scallop served atop a corn sauce and garnished with caviar, a lamb kebab with endive and pickled jicama, and passion fruit and green apple pani puri, a basic dish that can help you recognize the signs of a truly great Indian restaurant. Also of note is its unique desserts, among which a spin on a ras malai made with an egg white meringue soaked in a crème anglaise and garnished with gold flakes is a standout.
https://www.indiennechicago.com/
(312) 291-9427
217 W. Huron, Chicago, Illinois 60654
4. Schwa
When it comes to the place that local chefs enjoy frequenting for a casual, yet gourmet night out, look no further than Schwa. This is the place many of my foodie and chef friends from the city alike flock to because it has a low key atmosphere, quirky vibe, and food that'll knock your socks off. The restaurant is helmed by a fun and über talented team of chefs who also double as the servers, delivering dish after dish to your table while loud music plays in the background.
Tasting menus here will run you between $175 and $245, depending on what's on offer that day. While menus fluctuate, you can expect to discover bold flavors, like the chilled, spicy gumbo topped with blue crab and a hoja santa aioli or the foie gras à la mode, served with ice cream and apples.
One idiosyncrasy about this restaurant is that it is BYOB, and there is no convenient place to pick up a libation nearby, so you'll want to come prepared. It is recommended that you plan for a lengthy evening, as the service here can be a little on the relaxed side, but that'll give you plenty of time to exchange shots with the culinary staff, who are happy to imbibe with you and explain the creative process behind each dish.
https://www.schwarestaurant.com/
(773) 252-1466
1466 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60622
5. Next
Those of us who have long been fans of celebrity chef Grant Achatz were astounded when the concept for this restaurant was initially announced ahead of its 2011 debut. Next is the brainchild of the renowned Alinea Group and happens to be one of Bobby Flay's favorite Chicago restaurants. This restaurant prides itself on featuring a themed tasting menu that rotates several times per year. Each menu is as dramatic as it is delicious. Previous themes have included "Ancient Rome," "Silk & Spice," and "World's 50 Best," a nod to some of the finest dining establishments on the planet.
Reservations here are hard to score, and dinner isn't cheap. That said, the restaurant offers a dynamic pricing system that fluctuates depending upon the time and day you dine, which makes it potentially more affordable for those seeking to enjoy a Michelin-starred meal on a budget. The restaurant also offers a membership program, which gains you access to a full season of dinners with upgrades and priority waitlist privileges.
The next menu on offer is a tribute to Japan. This meal seeks to capture the culture and cuisine of Japan with distinctive dishes designed to reflect the zen, one-of-a-kind vibe of this country, featuring next-level culinary technique and creativity that blends fine dining with a unique theatrical experience.
https://www.nextrestaurant.com/
953 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, Illinois 60607
6. Oriole
Located in the West Loop, Oriole is among the most well-regarded restaurants in Chicago. Opened in 2016, the restaurant has consistently earned two Michelin stars and, in 2022, was named Restaurant of the Year at the annual James Beard Awards. For as presentational as many of the restaurants on this list are, Oriole specializes in unpretentious food that is elegant and made with precision. The ambiance here is simplistic and verging on sparse, with guests arriving through a seemingly random alleyway leading into an industrial freight elevator. This opens up into a quirky dining room with an open kitchen decked out with vinyl records.
For as unassuming as the vibe here is, the service and food are impeccable. Each tasting menu is carefully crafted by award-winning executive chef Noah Sandoval and his creative team. Though the menu is never the same, standout dishes that make a regular appearance include the foie gras with figs and crème fraîche and the capellini with parmesan and truffles. The culinary style here bridges French and Japanese traditions seamlessly.
Though pricey, the wine pairings here, which feature the older vintages, esteemed producers, and rarer bottles, are not to be missed, and there are three to choose from, accommodating those with varying budgets. The restaurant also offers a spirit-free pairing for those who do not drink alcohol.
https://www.oriolechicago.com/
(312) 877-5339
661 W. Walnut St., Chicago, Illinois 60661
7. Smyth
Though I have yet to dine here, Smyth deserves inclusion on this list for the mere fact that it is the only restaurant in Chicago to have earned three Michelin stars, which is no small feat in the culinary world. This restaurant, helmed by husband and wife team John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, leans heavily on locally-sourced and seasonal produce, meat, and seafood. The food is creative and sophisticated, though perhaps less fussy than some of the other more performative menus on this list. The ambiance here is elegant and refined, with an open kitchen that is the focal point of the lounge-like dining room.
With an ever-rotating tasting menu, it would be difficult to isolate a single standout item. That said, some popular mentions have included the lamb brain doughnuts and the Maine lobster custard. This restaurant is also well-regarded for its dessert lineup, which has featured knockout items like tropical goat yogurt sorbet with woodruff granita and mamey sapote seeds and a unique play on a strawberry shortcake garnished with custard and sorrel flowers.
No three-star Michelin restaurant would be complete without a spectacular wine program. Daily wine pairings are orchestrated by Wine Director Louis Fabbrini and are carefully orchestrated to seamlessly showcase the menu while showcasing small-production, naturally-made wines sourced from across the globe.
https://www.smythandtheloyalist.com/
(773) 913-3773
177 N. Ada St. #101, Chicago, Illinois 60607
8. Esmé
Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Esmé is a restaurant that fuses art and cuisine expertly. Its multi-course tasting menu is as visually appealing as it is flavorful. It is served on custom-designed plateware featuring the talents of local artists. The ambiance at this restaurant is stark and modern, yet bright and airy, having a vibe similar to the modern art wing of a museum. The service here is informative, warm, and exciting, with a team that excels in creating an experience, not just serving the food.
Despite the fact that the menu changes regularly, some dishes from previous menus deserve honorable mentions. These include the charred short ribs garnished with banana caramel and served enrobing a ceramic bone like prehistoric cave art, and the goat cheese ice cream with yuzu marmalade and a cynar-cured egg yolk. There are also a couple of supplements available to each tasting menu to make it even more special, such as the mother-of-pearl caviar and truffles and freekeh.
The wine list is impressive, and Esmé offers three distinct pairings with every tasting menu at different price points. The contemporary pairing begins and ends with boundary-pushing cocktails, while the modern pairing features distinctive European wines. The non-alcoholic pairing showcases unique mocktails that are ideally-suited to the unique menu.
2200 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois 60614
9. Cariño
Another restaurant with one star that comes highly recommended by chef and foodie friends of mine alike is Cariño. This petite, Latin-inspired eatery located in Uptown fuses authentic cuisine with extraordinary culinary technique and just enough whimsy to make the food exciting, yet still faithful to its cultural origins. Though the ambiance is slightly more casual than some of the other restaurants with Michelin stars in Chicago, don't be fooled. The food is every bit as indulgent.
Tasting menus here begin at around $200 apiece, and the restaurant also offers a taco "omakase" for a more modest $125. The choice between the two has as much to do with how much time you have and whether you are willing to dine after 10 p.m. as it does with budget. Chef Norman Fenton brings his outstanding culinary prowess and extensive knowledge of Latin cuisine to dishes like the huitlacoche ravioli with fried corn silk, the lamb tartare tostadas, and the michelada course, which is a spin on the classic cocktail.
While food is the star here, the service is also impeccable and knowledgeable. For an exceptionally intimate and educational experience, guests can dine at the counter, which overlooks the open kitchen. Here, the staff will regularly interact with diners, giving them the inside scoop about the creative process and inspiration behind the dishes.
https://www.carinochicago.com/
(312) 722-6838
4662 N. Broadway St., Chicago, Illinois 60640
Methodology
Unless you are a food critic or have some serious connections, visiting more than a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants in a lifetime is no small undertaking. I have had the privilege of doing so and can speak first hand that these establishments are certainly the cream of the crop of fine dining. That said, some are better than others regardless of how many stars they have obtained, either because of the quality of the food or the service. Others may be easier to get into or cost less, which makes them a bargain for foodies on a budget.
When it comes to the restaurants on this list, I relied on my own experiences, those of foodie friends or colleagues in the industry, and cross-referenced these with social media and discussion boards to narrow down the selection. While the food at each of these may not be the best I have ever eaten, several of these restaurants excel at what I affectionately like to call "culinary theatrics." This refers to the presentation of the food and the overall visual arc of the meal, which, in my estimation, is part of the fun of dining at these establishments. Regardless of which of these restaurants you may choose to visit, you are guaranteed to walk away with a sense of awe and wonder at what a creative culinary team is capable of producing when given the highest quality ingredients and state-of-the-art equipment.