9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Chicago That Should Be On Your Foodie Bucket List

When it comes to fine dining, the single greatest distinction a restaurant can garner is earning a Michelin star(s). For a restaurant, obtaining a Michelin star or 3 is akin to a movie winning an Academy Award for best picture. It signifies that the establishment has achieved the height of greatness in culinary excellence, particularly when it comes to its food.

Established in 1900, the Michelin Guide reviews and ranks restaurants across the globe. Restaurants can earn up to 3 stars, which is no small feat. As of this moment, there are 280 restaurants in the United States with Michelin stars. Of these, only 14 have managed to obtain 3 stars. Though not the most affordable city for Michelin star dining, Chicago, Illinois, boasts an impressive roster of restaurants that have succeeded in garnering this acknowledgement.

Of the 20 restaurants in the Windy City with Michelin stars, some stand out above others. As a professional chef and foodie, I have visited a number of these or am well-acquainted with all of them thanks to my experience in the restaurant industry and the connections I have made with chefs across the city. I have hand-selected a few that are worth investigating if you happen to have a little bit of expendable income and are able to get a reservation. Read on to discover the top Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago that should be on your foodie bucket list.