11 Ways To Recognize If You're In A Great Indian Restaurant

Depending on your background, a meal at an Indian restaurant can be a short foray into a new world or a comforting taste of home. If it's the latter, you already know what you want — a meal that tastes like your mom or favorite aunt made it, except you won't have to help with the dishes afterward. If you only have a passing familiarity with Indian food, however, you might find the experience of dining in a new restaurant featuring unfamiliar dishes confusing — what's everything supposed to look and taste like, and are you getting the real thing?

If you're lucky enough to be in a community with many Indian restaurants to choose from, the opportunity for confusion multiplies. It can be hard to figure out which are the best ones, and how you can even tell. Restaurants in general can vary wildly in quality, and Indian restaurants are no exception. To help you recognize the signs of a great Indian restaurant, we've enlisted three experts: Sunny Singh, co-founder of Indolicious in Brampton, Ontario; Abishek Sharma, chef and co-founder of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in New York City; and Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook."