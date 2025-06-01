Bobby Flay's Favorite Chicago Restaurants

Although there are no public instances where Bobby Flay has named Girl & The Goat (G&TG) as one of his favorite Chicago restaurants, that does not mean he has not made an appearance. Not only has Chef Flay previously been spotted dining at this restaurant, but also when Chef Stephanie Izard, a Bravo's "Top Chef" winner and the creator of G&TG, opened a second location in LA and spoke with the Tasting Table about this new chapter, she noted that "Bobby Flay was a believer in her curry goat." So, this award-winning restaurant and what Izard serves up are definitely on his radar.

Located in Chicago's West Loop, the G&TG has been praised for its unique menu and commitment to quality. Since 2010, this joint has been widely celebrated for its bold, internationally inspired dishes that are infused with inventive flavors, which, of course, is something Flay appreciates. Izard and Flay also competed against each other on Food Network's "Iron Chef," where she beat Flay. So, there is undoubtedly some healthy competition there. Overall, the G&TG has earned a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, making it a must-visit for serious foodies everywhere. Plus, Flay has been known to support his fellow "Top Chefs" and imaginative peers while scoping out the Chicago food scene. As a result, Flay most likely has the G&TG on his list of favorites, even if he's playing this one closer to the chest.

