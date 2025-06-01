Bobby Flay's Favorite Chicago Restaurants
When celebrity chef Bobby Flay visits Chicago, a city renowned for its delicious culinary heritage and lively dining culture, he goes beyond your average touristy spots, diving deep into the local food scene. By seeking out authentic flavors, standout dishes, and the kind of creativity that defines great cooking, Flay has amassed a handful of favorite dining establishments in the Windy City. And with decades of experience as a restaurateur, an Iron Chef, a cookbook author, and a food television personality on countless shows, Flay undoubtedly brings a seasoned palate and a keen eye for what makes a meal memorable to the table.
The restaurants in Chicago that have captured Flay's attention not only reflect his expert approach and style of cooking, but these eateries also offer up world-class cuisine that is full of captivating and "big bold flavors." As a result, dining establishments that range from iconic steakhouses to barbecue joints, cozy bistros, and lesser-known gems are on Flay's shortlist. So, whether you are a local looking to rediscover this mouthwatering food scene or a visitor who is craving an authentic taste of the Windy City, here are some of Bobby Flay's favorite Chicago restaurants that should be on your must-visit list.
Alinea
Alinea in Chicago is an award-winning, fine dining establishment that dazzles patrons with its avant-garde approach to modernist eats. And even though chef Bobby Flay is known for bold Southwestern and Mediterranean-inspired flavors and grill-centric cooking, he has expressed an appreciation for culinary artistry and supports pushing boundaries in the kitchen. Thus, when Alinea's co-owner and creative director, Grant Achatz, mentioned that Bobby Flay helped to inspire his no-holds-barred approach in the kitchen, Flay took notice.
On numerous occasions, Flay has said he has great respect for chefs who approach food as a form of high art, and for those who value innovation — and while dining at Alinea, patrons can expect both of these things. A meal at Alinea is a one-of-a-kind experience with multi-sensory presentations, molecular gastronomy techniques, and theatrical flair. The tasting menus at Alinea alone, which often have 18 to 22 courses and feature the renowned Edible Helium Balloon, are a pure spectacle of culinary artistry and unrestricted creativity. Achatz's effortless ability to transcend traditional dining is ultimately what brought these two powerhouse chefs together — Achatz helped create Flay's pop-up menu at Next (which is a part of the Alinea Group). From this culinary collaboration, Flay gained an even deeper appreciation for Alinea as a favorite spot in Chicago for an unforgettable meal, and as an example of how there is no right or wrong path to achieving culinary greatness.
hospitality@alinearestaurant.com
1723 N Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Girl & The Goat
Although there are no public instances where Bobby Flay has named Girl & The Goat (G&TG) as one of his favorite Chicago restaurants, that does not mean he has not made an appearance. Not only has Chef Flay previously been spotted dining at this restaurant, but also when Chef Stephanie Izard, a Bravo's "Top Chef" winner and the creator of G&TG, opened a second location in LA and spoke with the Tasting Table about this new chapter, she noted that "Bobby Flay was a believer in her curry goat." So, this award-winning restaurant and what Izard serves up are definitely on his radar.
Located in Chicago's West Loop, the G&TG has been praised for its unique menu and commitment to quality. Since 2010, this joint has been widely celebrated for its bold, internationally inspired dishes that are infused with inventive flavors, which, of course, is something Flay appreciates. Izard and Flay also competed against each other on Food Network's "Iron Chef," where she beat Flay. So, there is undoubtedly some healthy competition there. Overall, the G&TG has earned a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, making it a must-visit for serious foodies everywhere. Plus, Flay has been known to support his fellow "Top Chefs" and imaginative peers while scoping out the Chicago food scene. As a result, Flay most likely has the G&TG on his list of favorites, even if he's playing this one closer to the chest.
(312) 492-6262
809 W Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607
The Purple Pig
The Purple Pig on Chicago's Magnificent Mile is a foodie must that highlights what Flay is all about — bold American Southwestern flavors, pure perfection when it comes to barbecue and grilled meats, and an array of Mediterranean-inspired eats. This famed restaurant's head chef also won the renowned James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Chef of the Year award not too long ago, just as Flay did at the start of his career. With similar passions, creative execution styles, and overall approaches to that of his own, this Windy City restaurant was destined to earn a place among Flay's favorite food spots. Known for its enticing pork dishes, such as the milk-braised pork shoulder, and small plates, like the pig-tail-stuffed piquillo peppers, The Purple Pig captivates food critics, patrons, and celebrity chefs alike.
Furthermore, The Purple Pig isn't afraid to serve up unique combinations that reflect a culinary curiosity and willingness to push boundaries, which is also very present in Flay's cooking. With a constantly changing and innovative menu, a meal at The Purple Pig is always fresh and exciting and encourages diners to step outside their comfort zone to try a bit of everything. Plus, to top it all off, this Chicago eatery keeps the entire experience interesting with its vibrant and energetic vibes, communal-style dining, and open kitchen concept. And for Flay, The Purple Pig definitely checks all the boxes — making this restaurant a shoo-in for Flay's list of favs.
(312) 464-1744
444 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Next Restaurant
Next Restaurant is also a fine dining establishment in Chicago that is arguably one of Bobby Flay's favorites. Not only does Next have a similar imaginative approach to cuisine, but it also likes to celebrate culinary icons like Flay himself. Next is actually known for its rotating themed menus that showcase chefs from all over the world. In Flay's case, an entire dining experience was created around his signature Southwestern and Mediterranean fare and featured reimagined versions of some of his most iconic dishes.
Flay's inspired menu at Next offers a variety of unique plates, including 16-spice quail with green chorizo, tenderloin with yellow pepper mole, and a creative take on shrimp with blue corn cake — all entrées offered patrons a taste of Flay's one-of-a-kind flair with a modern and avant-garde twist. What's more, playful elements, like foie gras served in a tube, incorporated the restaurant's own innovativeness and added an elevated touch of theatrics — which Next has become renowned for, no matter who's inspired the current menu. That said, the tribute to Flay demonstrated Next's culinary prowess and resonated with Flay personally. By blending creativity with respectful homage, Next designed a memorable experience that honored and elevated Flay's culinary contributions — all of which likely affirmed its spot on his list of favorite restaurants in Chicago.
hospitality@nextrestaurant.com
953 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse is likely one of Bobby Flay's favorite Chicago restaurants because it reflects many of the qualities he values when it comes to dining out— only the best ingredients, expert preparation, and having a classic, no-frills approach to bring it all together — and, since 1989, Gibsons has been doing just that. Here, the star of the show at Gibsons is USDA-certified, grain-fed Prime Angus Beef, aged for at least 45 days for exceptional tenderness and flavor. And when Flay covered Gibsons on "FoodNation" and was asked about its signature steaks, he remarked that the 48-ounce porterhouse was "one of the juiciest steaks" he's ever had.
Besides Flay-approved cuts of beef, Gibsons has a robust menu with classic starters, seafood entrées, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive list of suitable wine parings and phenomenal desserts — Flay recommends both the rich Macadamia Turtle Pie and the towering goodness that is the Meaning of Life Cake. In terms of ambiance, this restaurant has a traditional American steakhouse feel and old-school charm with its chicly-dressed servers, nostalgic décor, and an extensive collection of celebrity photos lining the walls. Overall, Flay's stamp of approval reflects Gibsons' continued culinary excellence and suggests that the key to lasting restaurant success is ingredient-driven cooking, which is what he's also known for. And, as a chef who built his career by upholding American grilling traditions, Gibsons is a notable Chicago favorite of Flay's.
(312) 266-8999
1028 N Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Gino's East
Yet another one of Bobby Flay's favorites is none other than Gino's East. This iconic Chicago restaurant is known for its deep-dish pizza and rich culinary history, and this was why Flay featured Gino's East on his Food Network show "FoodNation with Bobby Flay." On this episode, which centered around regional American cuisines, Flay praised the restaurant's unique take on Chicago-style pizza. Established in 1966, Gino's East has become a symbol of traditional pizza in the Windy City — one that continues to entice people to experience its signature golden crust, chunky tomato sauce, and generous layers of cheese and toppings.
For food aficionados like Flay, a pie at Gino's East is more than just a meal — it's an authentic slice of Chicago history. In fact, Flay's endorsement of Gino's East further solidified this restaurant's status as a culinary landmark, making it a must-visit destination for deep-dish enthusiasts. What likely drew Flay to this famous pizzeria is its bold yet comforting flavors and decades of being a pillar in the community. Now with multiple locations, the flagship spot of Gino's East, near the Magnificent Mile, is a fan favorite and the location Flay stopped by for its long-standing and interactive tradition of permitting customers to write on the walls. This personalized dining activity, along with the mouthwatering pizza, surely resonates with a chef like Flay, who values the stories behind the food as much as the flavors themselves.
Multiple locations
Al's #1 Italian Beef
Al's #1 Italian Beef in Chicago made a guest appearance on Flay's "FoodNation," and it's no surprise why. Founded in 1938, Al's has stuck to the tried-and-true method of preparing Italian beef sandwiches. Here, what sets Al's apart from the rest is its beef, which is submerged in a blend of spices overnight, slow-cooked, and then chilled to enhance the flavors. The beef is then thinly sliced, served on fresh bread, dipped in gravy, and finally topped with a traditional spicy giardiniera (a Chicago-style condiment that takes this sandwich to the next level).
This eatery's commitment to tradition and quality has earned widespread culinary acclaim. Featured on the Travel Channel and Food Network (many times), countless famous chefs, including Bobby Flay, have sung Al's praises and named its Italian beef sandwich as one of the best in America. And on this "FoodNation" episode, Flay makes it a point to rave about the sandwich's bold flavors and tries to figure out the ingredients to Al's signature spice blend. Since Flay has such a deep appreciation of regional American cuisine, he was not only impressed with the food at Al's but also by this local restaurant's ability to maintain its heritage over decades. With Flay's photo on Al's "Wall of Fame," next to Guy Fieri's and Anthony Bourdain's, it is fair to say that Al's is likely on the list of Bobby Flay's favorite Chicago restaurants, as well.
Multiple locations
Parachute HiFi
The Parachute HiFi restaurant is a casual dining establishment with a focus on creative Korean American cuisine, unique handcrafted cocktails, and a curated musical experience. Open since late 2024, Parachute HiFi manages to blend fine dining techniques with relaxed neighborhood vibes seamlessly. The delicious cuisine at this casual yet refined eatery encourages communal dining, uses quality ingredients, and balances traditional and innovative flavor profiles beautifully — all of which Flay is definitely fond of. And even though there is no clear endorsement from Flay, during, Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," Johnny Clark, co-owner and chef of Parachute HiFi, battled it out against Flay, leaving a lasting impression.
That said, a diverse menu is what patrons will find at Parachute HiFi. And with popular fare such as tteokbokki Padthai and Hawaiian pizza poofs with prosciutto cotto, this blend of culinary creativity or ability to create something truly interesting is why this local restaurant would likely be on Flay's list of favorite restaurants in Chicago. "I'm always [excited] to see somebody cooking something interesting. I get inspired by it," Flay remarked when discussing his career in Food Manufacturing. Plus, when specifically asked about the Windy City in QSR Magazine, Flay had this to say, "I've been a fan of the Chicago food scene for decades, and I've watched it grow — when it comes to its culinary offerings." Thus, Parachute HiFi falls in line with the boundary-pushing yet comforting food experience that resonates with Flay.
info@parachute-hifi.com
3500 N Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Wiener's Circle
The Wiener's Circle was also featured on an episode of "FoodNation with Bobby Flay," where Flay himself sampled the top menu item this restaurant is famous for. This Chicago-style dog, called the Char-dog, features a grilled Vienna beef hot dog that is topped with mustard, green relish, grilled onions, pickle wedges, tomato slices, peppers, and celery salt — in a steamed poppy seed bun. Flay, like so many patrons before and after him, devoured this Windy City delicacy and dubbed it as a standout in Chicago's culinary scene. Moreover, since Flay is a fan of grilled and charred eats, which is evident by his countless cookbooks and shows like "Barbecue Addiction," it makes sense why he would appreciate a good old fashioned Chicago-style dog. And this is why the Wiener's Circle in Chicago is a spot he enjoys.
In general, the Wiener's Circle is known for its exceptional hot dogs, burgers, and other fast food-style fare. Plus, this restaurant has a unique late-night atmosphere that makes locals feel right at home and gives visitors a taste of more than just a mouthwatering barbecue staple with all the fixings. As a part of the dining experience, the staff at the Wiener's Circle engages in playful and often profane banter with customers — which has garnered national attention in addition to its cuisine and is what arguably helped to bring Flay to town to sample this legendary joint's high-quality food.
(773) 477-7444
2622 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Methodology
This list of Bobby Flay's favorite restaurants in Chicago was created by completing a thorough examination of his television appearances, culinary collaborations, and public interviews. Flay has featured several of this city's eateries mentioned above on his show "FoodNation with Bobby Flay," including iconic spots like Gino's East and Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse.
These particular shoutouts suggest an appreciation for local classics and the ever-present cultural diversity that makes up this city's food scene. In addition to this valuable insight, Flay has dined at more than a few establishments in the Windy City such as Girl & The Goat and even joined forces with renowned eateries like Next, which also highlights his interest in innovative and fine dining. And even though Flay has not released a definitive favs list, by taking all of these things into account — insight from his shows, his known dining visits, and notable food media coverage, we believe this city restaurant guide shines a spotlight on the Chicago eateries that he respects, enjoys, and even unofficially recommends for wandering foodies who happen to be in town.