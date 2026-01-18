10 Ways To Use Ritz Crackers You Have To Try At Least Once

We all know Ritz Crackers make wonderful vessels for mini sandwiches, particularly ones filled with peanut butter. Obviously, they taste great as-is, too, but is that where their enjoyment stops? You better believe it's not. So, what else can you do with them? The possibilities are virtually limitless. I mean, they are buttery, flaky crackers after all. What doesn't go well with butter and some crunch? As it turns out, not much. From salads and casseroles to a shockingly wide array of desserts, Ritz Crackers are just what many of your dishes have been craving.

I sifted through what seemed like a never-ending list of recipes online to find some of the best uses for Ritz Crackers and narrowed the choices down to 10 super fun and tasty ones that you've probably never thought of but absolutely need to try. Whether you have a bunch of sleeves of Ritz Crackers you need to use up before they become stale or you're simply an avid fan of the little, crunchy bundles of joy, knowing about the ways I discovered to enjoy them will serve you well. I should know — I've tried several of them before, and since my journey began, even went for a couple more. Can you blame me? Ritz Crackers are delicious.