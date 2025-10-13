Pepperoni Pizza Crackers: The Ritz Hack You'll Want Over And Over Again

When you're looking for an easy snack, you might reach for crackers and dip. But what if, instead of dipping those crackers, you viewed them as mini pizza crusts? It turns out that Ritz crackers have more uses than just a standard cracker. Take a few out of the sleeve, add some pepperoni and a little mozzarella, you can create the easiest mini pizzas that you'll want to keep snacking on.

For the simplest version of this appetizer, just top the crackers with cheese and pepperoni, bake or air fry them, and you have an easy snack. But depending on what type of "pizza" you're in the mood for, you can get creative with some unexpected toppings to additions. To start, consider brushing the crackers in a garlic and parsley butter, which will impart even more flavor to that rich, buttery taste. You should brush the crackers instead of tossing them because Ritz crackers are delicate, and tossing them in a bowl could cause them to break. Then, top the pizzas as usual, and bake them up. The crackers will get nice and crispy and will taste like mini garlic bread pieces.