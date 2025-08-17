How To Easily Make The Discontinued Cadbury Ritz Cracker Chocolate Bar At Home
Cadbury is one of the most iconic British candy brands out there. They make some of the most popular chocolate bars (which we have ranked) in the world. Additionally, Cadbury can be credited for accidentally creating the heart shaped chocolate box, which is now a staple in the world of sweets. However, even the most successful chocolate companies have to discontinue products from time to time, and unfortunately Cadbury had to do so with their Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar.
The unique collaboration bar between Cadbury and Ritz was discontinued back in 2018, but many TikTok users were determined to recreate it at home. The process is a lot simpler than you'd imagine: Fill a cupcake tin with paper cupcake liners, place a Ritz cracker in each mold, cover the cracker with melted milk chocolate, then top it off with another Ritz cracker. The tray then needs to be placed into the fridge to allow the chocolate to harden. The result is essentially a Ritz cracker chocolate sandwich — and it's delicious.
This recreation isn't quite the same shape as the original, which was in the shape of a rectangular chocolate bar, but it comes pretty close in regards to taste. Fans of the original who have tried this recreation praised it for its taste and chocolate-to-cracker ratio. Even if you never tried the original bar, this is a great bite-sized snack if you're a fan combining salty and sweet flavors.
Tips and ideas for recreating the Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar
The use of the cupcake tin is key when recreating the Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar. The width of a cupcake mold is the perfect size to hold a Ritz cracker. Plus, the cupcake liners make it easy to hold the crackers and chocolate together with minimal mess.
If you want to make the shape more like the original Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar, you can use a rectangular baking tray instead of a cupcake mold. The process is virtually the same to make a chocolate bar instead, but it's worth noting that it takes a little more effort as you'll need to space the crackers out evenly to make the bar easier to break.
Most people opt for milk chocolate when recreating the Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar, but there's no reason you can't try making it with dark chocolate instead. You can also vary the type of Ritz cracker you use; the original TikTok video involved cheese-flavored Ritz, but most people tend to go for the plain flavor as not everyone finds the cheese and chocolate combination appealing.