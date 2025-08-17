How To Easily Make The Discontinued Cadbury Ritz Cracker Chocolate Bar At Home

Cadbury is one of the most iconic British candy brands out there. They make some of the most popular chocolate bars (which we have ranked) in the world. Additionally, Cadbury can be credited for accidentally creating the heart shaped chocolate box, which is now a staple in the world of sweets. However, even the most successful chocolate companies have to discontinue products from time to time, and unfortunately Cadbury had to do so with their Cadbury Ritz cracker chocolate bar.

The unique collaboration bar between Cadbury and Ritz was discontinued back in 2018, but many TikTok users were determined to recreate it at home. The process is a lot simpler than you'd imagine: Fill a cupcake tin with paper cupcake liners, place a Ritz cracker in each mold, cover the cracker with melted milk chocolate, then top it off with another Ritz cracker. The tray then needs to be placed into the fridge to allow the chocolate to harden. The result is essentially a Ritz cracker chocolate sandwich — and it's delicious.

This recreation isn't quite the same shape as the original, which was in the shape of a rectangular chocolate bar, but it comes pretty close in regards to taste. Fans of the original who have tried this recreation praised it for its taste and chocolate-to-cracker ratio. Even if you never tried the original bar, this is a great bite-sized snack if you're a fan combining salty and sweet flavors.