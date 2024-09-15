Common Foods You Should Keep Far Away From The Air Fryer

The air fryer has quickly become a kitchen staple, celebrated for delivering that delicious crispy, fried texture with far less oil. While it's convenient, versatile, and easy to use, it's not the ideal tool for every type of food. As Emily Paster, author of "Epic Air Fryer Cookbook," wisely notes, "If it's not the right appliance for the job, just don't do it! When I was writing 'Epic Air Fryer,' I looked at fried foods from around the world and adapted them for the air fryer. But I avoided any wet batters, for example. So, I have a great fish taco recipe, but the fish is breaded with panko bread crumbs, not a beer batter." Understanding the air fryer's limitations — especially with foods that don't crisp up well or that can easily become overcooked and dry — will help you avoid soggy, burnt, or downright disappointing results.

In this guide, we'll explore some common foods that shouldn't go anywhere near your air fryer. Specifically, we'll highlight common foods and explain why they're better suited for other cooking methods, based on insights from culinary experts. By knowing these exceptions, you'll keep your air-frying adventures delicious and frustration-free.