Why Costco's Food Court Hot Dog Is An Even Better Deal Now Than When It First Debuted

Wholesale warehouse chain Costco has many attributes that contribute to its worldwide fandom. Consistently low prices on bulk groceries and home goods, cheap gas, and a reputation for positive corporate culture are just some of the reasons loyal shoppers choose Costco, even over other bulk retailers such as Sam's Club. But one reason stands out in particular: The legendary Costco food court, which famously features pizzas, ice cream sundaes, chicken bakes, and, at the center of the whole operation, an iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo meal that has remained shockingly affordable for decades.

That's right; since the 1980s, customers have only had to shell out $1.50 for a hot dog and a soda, even as inflation has caused costs to rise on pretty much everything else. True Costco hot dog lovers know to credit the longevity of this deal to co-founder Jim Sinegal, who, according to former CEO Craig Jelinek, told Jelinek he was never to raise the cost of the combo under any circumstances. Supposedly, his exact words were (via 425Business), "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you."

But its inflation-proof price isn't the only reason this deal has gotten better with age. Once the company switched to producing its own hot dogs for the food court, they actually got about 10% larger in size. This means that, while other products have gotten smaller while their prices get higher — a phenomenon known as "shrinkflation" — Costco has managed to pull off the reverse with its famous combo.