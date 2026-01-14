Copycat Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi Gets Extra Depth From One Seasoning
Say what you want about what used to be the largest seafood chain restaurant in the world, but you can't deny that Red Lobster has its fair share of bangers. There are the unlimited cheddar biscuits that give other casual chains' appetizers a run for their money, for instance. But when it comes to seafood favorites, the shrimp scampi is all the rage. In fact, Red Lobster is one of the restaurant chains with the best shrimp scampi, according to reviews, so much so that plenty of people on the foodie side of the internet are sharing their own scrumptious twists.
If you're making shrimp scampi yourself, don't skip out on adding ranch seasoning for extra depth. This versatile ingredient fits right in with the intricate flavors of the dish. The hints of garlic and onion in the seasoning, along with satisfying herbaceous notes, add a bright layer and boldness that make it taste more complex. Adding the wildcard seasoning to the mix will result in a more indulgent shrimp scampi, with a pronounced garlic flavor and a vibrant tanginess that doesn't overwhelm the dish. Thanks to this nifty addition, your copycat Red Lobster shrimp scampi can receive party-favorite status the next time you serve it to your guests.
Seasoning your copycat Red Lobster shrimp scampi
America's enduring obsession with ranch takes center stage in this shrimp scampi recipe, but it's not the only bold ingredient that will excite your palate. Other pantry staples you can grab from your shelf to make a beautiful blend of flavors are the classic salt-and-black-pepper duo, plus paprika to add an earthy nuance that makes each bite even more comforting. While garlic notes are already present in the ranch seasoning, it doesn't hurt to add a little extra garlic and onion powder. Make sure to dust the peeled shrimp with the flour before combining everything in the pan with the wet ingredients. This allows the ingredients to blend better, so you can indulge in a more consistent bite throughout the meal.
To really get the creamy finish that makes shrimp scampi irresistible, the secret lies in using two sticks of butter. It might sound like you're going overboard, but it's almost mandatory for that golden, velvety serving. A few servings of Parmesan cheese can add richness (though mozzarella can never, ever hurt), while lemon juice and white wine give the dish its acidity. Just know that it's a common shrimp cooking mistake to leave it on the stove too long. Five minutes should be enough to fully cook the shrimp, though it can be shorter for smaller pieces to perfect a copycat Red Lobster scampi at home.