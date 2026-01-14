Copycat Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi Gets Extra Depth From One Seasoning

Say what you want about what used to be the largest seafood chain restaurant in the world, but you can't deny that Red Lobster has its fair share of bangers. There are the unlimited cheddar biscuits that give other casual chains' appetizers a run for their money, for instance. But when it comes to seafood favorites, the shrimp scampi is all the rage. In fact, Red Lobster is one of the restaurant chains with the best shrimp scampi, according to reviews, so much so that plenty of people on the foodie side of the internet are sharing their own scrumptious twists.

If you're making shrimp scampi yourself, don't skip out on adding ranch seasoning for extra depth. This versatile ingredient fits right in with the intricate flavors of the dish. The hints of garlic and onion in the seasoning, along with satisfying herbaceous notes, add a bright layer and boldness that make it taste more complex. Adding the wildcard seasoning to the mix will result in a more indulgent shrimp scampi, with a pronounced garlic flavor and a vibrant tanginess that doesn't overwhelm the dish. Thanks to this nifty addition, your copycat Red Lobster shrimp scampi can receive party-favorite status the next time you serve it to your guests.