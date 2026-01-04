The Aldi Bakery Cookies We Never Leave The Store Without

When it comes to quality and flavor, store-bought cookies can be hit or miss. You might even wonder if there are any grocery store varieties available that will suit your tastes. For cookies you won't stop craving, you'll find some notable options at Aldi. Despite the fact that Aldi lacks an in-house bakery, you can still purchase cookies and more from one of its store brands that you won't want to skip.

In our ranking of Aldi's best baked goods, the Bake Shop Bakery oatmeal cranberry cookies were the clear winner. Our reviewer praised the soft texture imparted by the oatmeal, the impeccable oat-and-brown-sugar flavor, and cranberries with a better bite than sticky raisins. The favorable characteristics of this cookie, such as soft texture and depth, may be lacking in some of Aldi's other cookies. However, that's not to say that all of Aldi's cookies are lackluster. Aldi Bake Shop Bakery kitchen sink cookies are also a treat, loaded with chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips, pretzels, white chocolate, and coconut topping a peanut butter base.