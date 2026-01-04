The Aldi Bakery Cookies We Never Leave The Store Without
When it comes to quality and flavor, store-bought cookies can be hit or miss. You might even wonder if there are any grocery store varieties available that will suit your tastes. For cookies you won't stop craving, you'll find some notable options at Aldi. Despite the fact that Aldi lacks an in-house bakery, you can still purchase cookies and more from one of its store brands that you won't want to skip.
In our ranking of Aldi's best baked goods, the Bake Shop Bakery oatmeal cranberry cookies were the clear winner. Our reviewer praised the soft texture imparted by the oatmeal, the impeccable oat-and-brown-sugar flavor, and cranberries with a better bite than sticky raisins. The favorable characteristics of this cookie, such as soft texture and depth, may be lacking in some of Aldi's other cookies. However, that's not to say that all of Aldi's cookies are lackluster. Aldi Bake Shop Bakery kitchen sink cookies are also a treat, loaded with chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips, pretzels, white chocolate, and coconut topping a peanut butter base.
Why Aldi oatmeal cranberry cookies are worth buying
Aldi's Bake Shop Bakery oatmeal cranberry cookies are available year-round, though they may be so popular that they're difficult to find. Listed on the Aldi website at $4.39 for a 14-ounce package, the price is well worth it when you consider the oatmeal cranberry cookie's high-quality, rich flavor. Reviews on Reddit confirm the cookies' desirability, with numerous commenters describing their irresistible flavor, and many Reddit posters in a separate thread stated that this Aldi cookie variety is a favorite.
Though there are numerous examples of excellent-tasting cookies and bakery deals, there are a handful of Aldi baked goods you're better off avoiding, often because they simply aren't stellar products and don't stand up to Aldi's other quality varieties. In the realm of cookies, Bake Shop Bakery's chocolate chunk cookies are considered run-of-the-mill in our taste test. They don't taste bad, with plenty of chocolate and a decent amount of sweetness, but the options for really good cookies — such as the oatmeal cranberry cookies — are more deserving of your attention.