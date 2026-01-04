Fans Are Calling Aldi's Copycat Frozen Pizza 'Way Better' Than DiGiorno
It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno... or is it Aldi? The longtime leader in the frozen food corner of the pizza market is DiGiorno, which can largely be attributed to a clever marketing campaign and, of course, the introduction of the rising crust (despite our reviewer finding it actually had too much crust compared to other store-bought frozen pizzas). But it might be time for DiGiorno to move over, at least as far as some Aldi shoppers are concerned. The store's Mama Cozzi's pizza has scored rave reviews online, with fans declaring on Facebook and Reddit that it's better than DiGiorno.
Though the main acclaim appears to be overwhelmingly for Mama Cozzi's rising crust pizzas (available in pepperoni or cheese), other pies from the brand have been given similar praise. Asked on Reddit what their favorite frozen pizza to get was, one customer provided a more intense comparison: "I can't emphasize enough how much I hate, hate, hate DiGiorno pizzas... but the Mama Cozzi's Stuffed Crust Pizzas are g****** amazing."
Still, not everyone agrees. One YouTube channel that did a side-by-side comparison of the two brands' rising crust pepperoni pizzas found that Mama Cozzi's did not bake as well DiGiorno's and lacked flavor, despite appearing to have more cheese and pepperoni slices. But when it comes to which pizza you should buy, some fans of Aldi's pizza are quite fond of its flavor, so you may just have to try it yourself.
Aldi may provide the better value pizza too
Aldi has thrived in recent years, becoming the fast-growing supermarket and the third-largest grocery chain, according to a September 2025 analysis by Retail Today. Many shoppers have found that Aldi products tend to be good quality with fewer processed ingredients. Of course, much of the popularity has been thanks to Aldi's low prices, which holds true in the case of Mama Cozzi's pizza too.
While saying they preferred the flavor over DiGiorno, and that Mama Cozzi's pizza is "way better," multiple Aldi's shoppers raved on Facebook that Mama Cozzi's pizza is also a steal since it's cheaper. Prices may vary for both brands depending on your location and the store you're shopping at, but they appear to be correct. Even at Walmart, DiGiorno's rising crust pizzas tend to be $1 to $2 more expensive than comparable pizzas at Aldi's stores (based on price comparisons at stores in the same zip codes across the western, central, and eastern United States). DiGiorno's stuffed crust pizza was likewise found to be just under a dollar more expensive than Mama Cozzi's stuffed crust pizza, but a closer look at the packaging also shows that the Mama Cozzi's pizza is bigger — 31.9 ounces compared to DiGiorno's 22.2 ounces.
Now, it's also worth noting that Aldi does not sell DiGiorno among its frozen pizzas, and some shoppers actually use the lack of brand selection in general as a valid reason to avoid the store. That said, if you like DiGiorno but don't like its price tag, you might want to try Mama Cozzi's as a more wallet-friendly (and possibly tastier) alternative.