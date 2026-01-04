Fans Are Calling Aldi's Copycat Frozen Pizza 'Way Better' Than DiGiorno

It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno... or is it Aldi? The longtime leader in the frozen food corner of the pizza market is DiGiorno, which can largely be attributed to a clever marketing campaign and, of course, the introduction of the rising crust (despite our reviewer finding it actually had too much crust compared to other store-bought frozen pizzas). But it might be time for DiGiorno to move over, at least as far as some Aldi shoppers are concerned. The store's Mama Cozzi's pizza has scored rave reviews online, with fans declaring on Facebook and Reddit that it's better than DiGiorno.

Though the main acclaim appears to be overwhelmingly for Mama Cozzi's rising crust pizzas (available in pepperoni or cheese), other pies from the brand have been given similar praise. Asked on Reddit what their favorite frozen pizza to get was, one customer provided a more intense comparison: "I can't emphasize enough how much I hate, hate, hate DiGiorno pizzas... but the Mama Cozzi's Stuffed Crust Pizzas are g****** amazing."

Still, not everyone agrees. One YouTube channel that did a side-by-side comparison of the two brands' rising crust pepperoni pizzas found that Mama Cozzi's did not bake as well DiGiorno's and lacked flavor, despite appearing to have more cheese and pepperoni slices. But when it comes to which pizza you should buy, some fans of Aldi's pizza are quite fond of its flavor, so you may just have to try it yourself.