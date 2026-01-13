Coca-Cola's First Bottling Plant Wasn't In Atlanta. Can You Guess Where It Was?

Atlanta is a premier Southern city for food and drinks, and being the home base for Coca-Cola is part of this legacy. The company's headquarters is located there, and tourists can visit the World of Coca-Cola Museum to learn all about Coca-Cola's history and try soda flavors from around the world. But as much as Coca-Cola is rooted in Atlanta, you might be surprised to learn that the company's first bottling plant wasn't located in the city. It wasn't even located in the state of Georgia. That honor goes to a city one state away — Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Long before it became the popular soft drink we know and love today, Coca-Cola was invented by an Atlanta pharmacist named John Stith Pemberton. In 1886, he created a flavored syrup that was paired with carbonated water at a local pharmacy and sold for 5 cents per glass. Eventually, the drink was named Coca-Cola, and the rights to bottle the beverage were bought by a pair of Chattanooga businessmen who brought the recipe to their hometown and opened the very first bottling plant in 1899. Only less than a year later, in April 1900, did Atlanta receive its first Coca-Cola bottling plant.