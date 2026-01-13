Coca-Cola's First Bottling Plant Wasn't In Atlanta. Can You Guess Where It Was?
Atlanta is a premier Southern city for food and drinks, and being the home base for Coca-Cola is part of this legacy. The company's headquarters is located there, and tourists can visit the World of Coca-Cola Museum to learn all about Coca-Cola's history and try soda flavors from around the world. But as much as Coca-Cola is rooted in Atlanta, you might be surprised to learn that the company's first bottling plant wasn't located in the city. It wasn't even located in the state of Georgia. That honor goes to a city one state away — Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Long before it became the popular soft drink we know and love today, Coca-Cola was invented by an Atlanta pharmacist named John Stith Pemberton. In 1886, he created a flavored syrup that was paired with carbonated water at a local pharmacy and sold for 5 cents per glass. Eventually, the drink was named Coca-Cola, and the rights to bottle the beverage were bought by a pair of Chattanooga businessmen who brought the recipe to their hometown and opened the very first bottling plant in 1899. Only less than a year later, in April 1900, did Atlanta receive its first Coca-Cola bottling plant.
Coca-Cola's bottling operation contributes to its global appeal
Regardless of where Coca-Cola was first bottled, its popularity is undeniable. According to Coca-Cola, 2.2 billion of the company's products are served daily worldwide. And it isn't just Coke's role as a refreshing beverage that has helped earn its reputation, either. It's also a versatile ingredient in many recipes — this soda is a great marinade for beef bulgogi and brings an unexpected depth to a pot of chili.
Today, Coca-Cola operates more than 200 bottling plants in nearly as many countries around the world, reaching far beyond its humble origins in Chattanooga. Not all of these bottling plants are owned directly by Coca-Cola; rather, they're operated in a partnership with the soda giant. To produce, package, and distribute Coca-Cola and the brand's many other soda products, each partner must earn the right to do so, yet they still operate under the guidelines of their respective regions and cater to local tastes. In fact, Coca-Cola from Mexico has become a cult favorite. This sprawling soda operation allows the company to maintain a global presence and popularity as one of the most recognizable beverage brands.