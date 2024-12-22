The Soda That Gives You Perfectly Marinated Beef Bulgogi
If you've ever had perfectly marinated beef bulgogi, you know that the balance of flavors is impeccable. That super-savory meat has been infused with flavors that check all the cravability boxes, from the salty to the spicy to the sweet. But there is one ingredient that's been circulating the internet thanks to TikTokers and recipe blogs, and while it's not traditional, it has been giving internet recipe-seekers inspiration to add a little extra dimension — classic Coca-Cola.
This familiar, nostalgic product brings a lot to your beef bulgogi in terms of taste and function. For one thing, you have the actual flavor profile of the drink, including a major dose of vanilla and cinnamon, citrus oils such as lime, orange, or lemon, and spices — nutmeg being one of the most pronounced. Those may not be flavors that are necessarily common to the Korean beef dish, but they comfortably complement the customary garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and pear in most recipes.
The wonders of Coca-Cola in your bulgogi recipe
Beyond taste, the acid in soda, which is comparable to the acidity of lemon juice, does wonders for tenderizing meat. Combine with the pear in bulgogi recipes (an unexpected fruit that also does wonders for tenderizing beef) and you have a marinade that's perfect for creating that juicy, succulent finished product.
Soda also comes standard with a good amount of sugars. When cooked, they caramelize to perfection as you sear your meat at medium-high heat. This means an exterior crust that pleasantly contrasts with the tender meat within, adding a textural dimension to this beloved beef dish. There are other great tips for making expert-approved beef bulgogi at home, including some for how to get the super thin shaved steak you need for this preparation. But if you haven't tried this simple ingredient trick, you're sleeping on some perfectly marinated beef.