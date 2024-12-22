The Soda That Gives You Perfectly Marinated Beef Bulgogi

If you've ever had perfectly marinated beef bulgogi, you know that the balance of flavors is impeccable. That super-savory meat has been infused with flavors that check all the cravability boxes, from the salty to the spicy to the sweet. But there is one ingredient that's been circulating the internet thanks to TikTokers and recipe blogs, and while it's not traditional, it has been giving internet recipe-seekers inspiration to add a little extra dimension — classic Coca-Cola.

This familiar, nostalgic product brings a lot to your beef bulgogi in terms of taste and function. For one thing, you have the actual flavor profile of the drink, including a major dose of vanilla and cinnamon, citrus oils such as lime, orange, or lemon, and spices — nutmeg being one of the most pronounced. Those may not be flavors that are necessarily common to the Korean beef dish, but they comfortably complement the customary garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and pear in most recipes.