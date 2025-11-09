Why Atlanta Is The Premier City For Michelin's 'American South' Restaurant Guide
Atlanta is a cultural melting pot with a flirtatious mix of modern and traditional cuisines. Dining here feels like a foodie's dream, as there's an abundance of choices that can satisfy any craving. Whether you're in the mood for comforting bites from the best soul food restaurants in Atlanta, the diverse amount of options from the city's many farmers markets, or a prestigious dining experience with a Michelin badge of honor, you can find them all here. It makes sense that Atlanta is heavily featured in Michelin's 2025 "American South" restaurant guide.
Atlanta has the most one-Michelin-star restaurants out of all the Southern states — with eight in particular — and it's well-earned. If you only have 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, we hate to break it to you, but you're going to have to make some tough choices.
A large reason why Atlanta has managed to cultivate a rich local culinary scene is because it's filled with supportive citizens. The local foodies have adventurous palates, which gives newcomers in the scene a chance to flourish. Existing business owners are equally supportive of new chefs, and even willingly provide their space for pop-ups. Atlanta's encouraging attitude makes it quite attractive to chefs, and it's perhaps why the city's culinary landscape has grown into an unexpected foodie mecca, where epicureans are guaranteed an unforgettable time.
Atlanta's many brilliant culinary stars
The eight Atlanta restaurants granted a Michelin star in 2025 all have something different to offer. There's Atlas, which earned a star for its sophisticated ambiance. Bacchanalia, on the other hand, stands out for the novelty of its presentation, along with exquisite cheese plates and desserts. Japanese restaurant Hayakawa switches up its menu weekly, so every visit feels like a surprise. It also draws from Chef Hayakawa's childhood in Hokkaido — an island in Japan popular for its seafood. Lazy Betty's contemporary approach deserves full attention, too. It proudly showcases fresh ingredients from the South, with showstoppers from the appetizers down to the curtain call. Marietta's short and sweet menu highlights simplicity above all, with quality ingredients as the star of the show.
Mujō, another restaurant offering Japanese fare, shines with its omakase. Make sure you know all about dining at an omakase-style restaurant for the best experience. It seems that there's no shortage of Japanese options in Atlanta, as O by Brush has also earned a star for its delightful omakase set-up, which is best enjoyed with its rich sake. Omakase Table is another winner, with a well-rounded menu focused on an abundance of traditional dishes.
Clearly, the Atlanta culinary scene perfectly captures what food is all about — staying curious, sharing cultures, and enjoying the experience. If you're planning a trip to the South anytime soon, you might want to consider making a stop in this city.