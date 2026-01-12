7 Healthy Oatmeal Toppers For A Filling Breakfast That Keeps You Going

Oatmeal is a popular way to start to the day thanks to its health benefits, as well as its affordability and ease or preparation. Although it is a satisfying breakfast dish, you may find yourself feeling hungry soon after, since it is made mostly of carbohydrates that digest quickly. Adding toppings to your oatmeal is an excellent way to create a more filling version of your favorite breakfast.

Protein and fat digest more slowly than carbohydrates, so they are a great option for increasing fullness, while fiber adds bulk and slows the rate of digestion. If a topping contains two out of these three elements, it will help make your oatmeal more filling. If it has all three, you've hit the satiety jackpot.

From nut butters to pumpkin purée, there are numerous appetizing ingredients you can enhance your breakfast with. Let's take a look at seven healthy oatmeal toppers for a filling breakfast that keeps you going.