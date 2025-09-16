How To Make Smooth And Creamy Homemade Peanut Butter

There are so many different peanut butters to choose from at the grocery store, ranging from creamy and chunky to flavored, organic, and more. While any of these options can make a perfectly good sandwich, there's something to be said about a rustic, high-quality homemade peanut butter. The task of getting whole nuts to a spreadable form may seem really daunting at first, but you may be surprised to find out how easy it actually is. You only need one ingredient, two tools, and a guide on how to do it (that's where we come in) to make creamy homemade peanut butter that everyone in your family will love.

Good peanut butter starts, of course, with the nuts. Many folks will opt for basic roasted nuts for peanut butter — either salted or unsalted will suffice. Others will go for raw peanuts, which have a subtler flavor. You can use any kind of peanut you'd like for homemade peanut butter, and add in extra salt or ingredients to suit your taste. Use this guide to making homemade peanut butter to get your bearings, then explore different creative twists and ways to serve it.