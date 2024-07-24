While corn might be sweet and green peppers crisp, tomatoes still reign as the king of all summer produce. There's nothing like slicing into this vibrant fruit in the height of the summertime. Fresh, juicy, and flavorful, just one bite is enough to keep the memory of the scorching summer heat outside at bay.

While the presence of those tasty tomatoes leaves us feeling euphoric in the summer season, these fruits are just not nearly as bright outside the months of May through October. The tomatoes outside of this all-too-short of a timeline are more watery and dull in flavor than the summer varieties. Luckily, there is a simple rule for buying the best tomatoes out of season. So, if you're buying fresh, avoid the Romas and heirlooms and stick to smaller tomato varieties instead. From cherry tomatoes to grape, smaller tomatoes tend to grow well in greenhouses, so they still have potential to remain extra fresh and juicy all throughout the year instead of exclusively in the summer months.