Why You Should Always Buy Canned Tomatoes Whole Over Any Other Option

Even if a recipe calls for crushed canned tomatoes, you should always grab a can of whole tomatoes instead (and for the absolute best tomato flavor, we suggest you splurge on San Marzano canned tomatoes). This staple canned good is a great thing to keep on hand, and since those soft red fruits are easy to crush or cut at home, a can of whole tomatoes is a much more versatile choice than one that's already been divided.

Whole tomatoes are a reliable option in that you always know what you're getting. Cut or crushed tomatoes might vary in size from minuscule pieces of flesh to large chunks, since those terms are not standardizedand can mean anything. Whole tomatoes, on the other hand, will be the same throughout the can. They'll always be peeled tomatoes packed in tomato juice or puree, often at the peak of their season so you get that top-quality flavor.

In addition to being inconsistent, diced tomatoes can also come with unsavory additives intended to keep cut tomatoes firm. While some brands are better than others, these additions often mean diced tomatoes are more firm than whole ones when cooked, so you might not end up with an ideal texture for your dish. When choosing whole canned tomatoes, opt for those that are imported from Italy as these rarely have such additions.