Why You Should Always Buy Canned Tomatoes Whole Over Any Other Option
Even if a recipe calls for crushed canned tomatoes, you should always grab a can of whole tomatoes instead (and for the absolute best tomato flavor, we suggest you splurge on San Marzano canned tomatoes). This staple canned good is a great thing to keep on hand, and since those soft red fruits are easy to crush or cut at home, a can of whole tomatoes is a much more versatile choice than one that's already been divided.
Whole tomatoes are a reliable option in that you always know what you're getting. Cut or crushed tomatoes might vary in size from minuscule pieces of flesh to large chunks, since those terms are not standardizedand can mean anything. Whole tomatoes, on the other hand, will be the same throughout the can. They'll always be peeled tomatoes packed in tomato juice or puree, often at the peak of their season so you get that top-quality flavor.
In addition to being inconsistent, diced tomatoes can also come with unsavory additives intended to keep cut tomatoes firm. While some brands are better than others, these additions often mean diced tomatoes are more firm than whole ones when cooked, so you might not end up with an ideal texture for your dish. When choosing whole canned tomatoes, opt for those that are imported from Italy as these rarely have such additions.
How to crush or dice whole canned tomatoes
Not only do crushed or diced canned tomatoes use additives, but they also usually come with added flavorings too. While some of these might taste good, every flavor differs per brand, and some are better than others. One the flip side, cans of whole tomatoes typically offer minimal ingredients such as pure salt and nothing more. If you buy whole canned tomatoes, you can dictate exactly what goes into your dish so it ends up tasting precisely how you want.
To turn whole tomatoes into crushed, simply dump those vibrant lumps into a large bowl and crush them up with freshly washed hands. If you don't love the idea of squashing a soft tomato in your palm, you can also dump the can into a pan instead and crush the tomatoes with a wooden spoon. As for how to turn whole tomatoes into diced, you can easily solve that canned tomato problem with some kitchen shears. From Ree Drummond's restaurant-style salsa to the perfect pasta sauce, canned tomatoes can do it all and more. Don't roll the dice with crushed or diced if you can get the real deal with whole canned tomatoes.