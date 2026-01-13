6 Ways To Use Leftover Parmesan Rinds
Let's get one thing out of the way: A block of Parmesan is fully edible — rind and all. Picture this: It's the end of the week and you're cleaning out your fridge when you stumble across some forgotten Parmesan rinds. No matter what anyone might tell you, don't throw them away! Just like the cheese itself, Parmesan rinds are blessed with a savory, cheesy, and umami flavor that shouldn't go unnoticed.
Since moving to Italy four years ago, I've worked in what seems like hundreds of different kitchens. If there's one thing they've ingrained in me the most, it was to never throw away the Parmesan rinds — or any cheese rinds for that matter. The Italians have long understood that the rinds are packed with flavor and should be put to good use. Once you're done showering your Parmesan over bowls of pasta, salads, and soup, do yourself a favor and make sure to save those leftover rinds. With your leftover rinds, try one of these 6 creative ways to incorporate them into your cooking.
1. Use it to flavor your stocks and soup
Do you have a pot of this Italian wedding soup with mini meatballs bubbling away on the stove? Try dropping in a leftover Parmesan rind and let the salty, umami flavor do its magic! Once it softens and breaks down, the Parmesan rind will release a deep, savory, cheesy flavor that will take your soup or stock to the next level — just be sure to remove it before serving so no one has chewy bits of rind in their bowl.
This technique works great for stocks, stews, soups, and broths — anywhere you want to impart some deep, savory flavor. Beyond flavor, once the Parmesan rind breaks down, it also adds a velvety texture and a slight creamy thickness, giving it a much richer consistency. It's a thrifty way to reduce food waste in your kitchen and should definitely be a part of your cooking repertoire.
2. Make a Parmesan broth
If you've got about 5-6 whole rinds saved up in your fridge you can do what almost every Italian nonna does — make a delicious Parmesan broth! All you have to do is cook down some minced white onions, sliced garlic, bay leaves, black peppercorns, and whatever herbs you have on hand in olive oil, simmer with a splash of white wine, then toss in your leftover Parmesan rinds with some cold water. Give it a long, leisurely simmer for about 2-3 hours, and then you can use it right away or freeze it for later use.
While it might not have the same flavor as a chicken or beef stock, the intense umami flavor the Parmesan imparts in the broth is a perfect savory substitute. Plus, since there's no meat in the broth it's technically vegetarian! You can use it in sauces, soups, stews, curries, or as a liquid for a pot of risotto or pastina and serve to your vegetarian guests without a worry.
3. Add it to your pasta sauce for a kick of flavor
Another way to use your leftover Parmesan rinds is to add it to your pasta sauce for an extra kick of flavor. While you're probably gonna cover your bowl of pasta with Parmesan as a garnish, sauces like tomato, bolognese, or ragù benefit from the rind during the cooking stage. Just like how you toss into your stock or broth, add one into your pasta sauce as well and let it impart its cheesy, savory flavor into your sauce.
Make sure to remove it before serving and stir the sauce frequently to prevent the Parmesan rind from sticking to the bottom of your pot. You can even add a Parmesan rind to store-bought pasta sauces while you're heating it up over the stove to amp up the flavor and give it some savory complexity. It's best to let the Parmesan rind simmer for at least 30-45 minutes so it has enough time to break down and infuse the sauce.
4. Use it to infuse olive oil
A great way to use up any extra Parmesan rinds is infuse them with a bottle of olive oil. The rinds will infuse the olive oil with a rich, savory flavor that's perfect for drizzling over dishes as garnish. You can drizzle it over a slice of pizza, over a bowl of pasta, or over some freshly popped popcorn alongside some extra grated cheese for the ultimate cheesy, umami-packed snack. If you want to keep it simple, just use it to drizzle over a salad in lieu of a dressing or serve it with crusty bread and cheese for an Italian-inspired charcuterie board.
Simply, heat up some high-quality extra virgin olive oil in a small pot, pour it over a bowl of Parmesan rinds, and let it sit for about 2-3 hours to infuse its salty, savory flavor. Once cooled, remove the rinds from the olive oil and strain with a fine mesh strainer to remove any bits of cheese or rind. You can store it in a food safe air tight container in the refrigerator for about 2-3 weeks.
5. Turn them into a crispy snack
Tired of munching on potato chips and popcorn? You can turn your leftover Parmesan rinds into a delicious salty snack by microwaving or baking them in the oven until they puff and crisp up, creating a cheesy bite that will definitely satisfy any craving. All you have to do is cut them into small bite-sized pieces, then microwave them for about 1 minute or bake them in the oven at 425 F for 5-8 minutes until bubbly and golden brown. Be sure to let them cool completely before serving, and if you have any leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 3-4 days.
Beyond munching on them as a snack, they are perfect for tossing into salads as an alternative to croutons or using them as a crunchy garnish for soups and stews. You can even crumble them over your bowl of pasta as an innovative cheesy garnish.
6. Add it to risotto for a kick of umami
Does your risotto need a bit of salty, umami flavor to bring it to the finish line? Make your risotto even richer by adding in your leftover Parmesan rinds. Simply toss in a rind or two after the risotto is about halfway done cooking, stirring it to make sure it infuses into the sauce, and then remove the rinds just before serving. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the pan to prevent the rinds from sticking and ruining your risotto.
Just like a pasta sauce or stock, the rind will give the risotto a lovely savory, cheesy flavor with minimal effort on your end. This doesn't just apply to risotto — you can add it to your pastina, rice pilaf, lentils, or beans. Add your Parmesan rinds to any dish with beans, legumes, or grains to give it that extra lift of cheesy, umami flavor. It's a great way to curb your food waste while seasoning your food to salty perfection.