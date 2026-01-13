6 Ways To Use Leftover Parmesan Rinds

Let's get one thing out of the way: A block of Parmesan is fully edible — rind and all. Picture this: It's the end of the week and you're cleaning out your fridge when you stumble across some forgotten Parmesan rinds. No matter what anyone might tell you, don't throw them away! Just like the cheese itself, Parmesan rinds are blessed with a savory, cheesy, and umami flavor that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Since moving to Italy four years ago, I've worked in what seems like hundreds of different kitchens. If there's one thing they've ingrained in me the most, it was to never throw away the Parmesan rinds — or any cheese rinds for that matter. The Italians have long understood that the rinds are packed with flavor and should be put to good use. Once you're done showering your Parmesan over bowls of pasta, salads, and soup, do yourself a favor and make sure to save those leftover rinds. With your leftover rinds, try one of these 6 creative ways to incorporate them into your cooking.