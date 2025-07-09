Leftover Parmesan Rinds Become A Crispy Snack With Barely Any Effort

If you're a foodie — or just a lover of great cheese — chances are that at any given time, you've got a block of Parmesan lying around somewhere in your fridge. And if you do, you've probably thrown away your fair share of Parmesan rinds too. But that hard and apparently unusable part of the cheese that's often tossed in the trash can is a versatile and delicious culinary tool in its own right. Many people toss it without a second thought, though it can be used as a food scrap to transform your pot of beans and tossed into a nourishing homemade broth. You could even follow Giada De Laurentiis' pro tip and use it to elevate store-bought pasta sauce for a rich and complex boost of flavor.

If you're feeling a little more ambitious, though, you could also transform this often under-appreciated ingredient into a delicious bar snack perfect for your next dinner party — or just to snack on all by yourself — by frying it. Parmesan rinds are packed with complexity and deep, savory flavors. When fried or roasted with a little careful attention, they can turn into a crispy, cheesy snack that'll have you wondering why you ever thought to throw them out. For the best results, either heat them in a skillet with just a touch of olive oil, making sure to turn them regularly to ensure they get evenly crispy, or bake them in the oven for a grilled version.