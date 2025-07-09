Leftover Parmesan Rinds Become A Crispy Snack With Barely Any Effort
If you're a foodie — or just a lover of great cheese — chances are that at any given time, you've got a block of Parmesan lying around somewhere in your fridge. And if you do, you've probably thrown away your fair share of Parmesan rinds too. But that hard and apparently unusable part of the cheese that's often tossed in the trash can is a versatile and delicious culinary tool in its own right. Many people toss it without a second thought, though it can be used as a food scrap to transform your pot of beans and tossed into a nourishing homemade broth. You could even follow Giada De Laurentiis' pro tip and use it to elevate store-bought pasta sauce for a rich and complex boost of flavor.
If you're feeling a little more ambitious, though, you could also transform this often under-appreciated ingredient into a delicious bar snack perfect for your next dinner party — or just to snack on all by yourself — by frying it. Parmesan rinds are packed with complexity and deep, savory flavors. When fried or roasted with a little careful attention, they can turn into a crispy, cheesy snack that'll have you wondering why you ever thought to throw them out. For the best results, either heat them in a skillet with just a touch of olive oil, making sure to turn them regularly to ensure they get evenly crispy, or bake them in the oven for a grilled version.
The right technique to make sure you get the best Parmesan rind crisps
Making the best Parmesan rind crisps begins with choosing the right cheese. Consider looking for the official Parmigiano Reggiano label — or that iconic lettering printed onto the rind — if you want the real deal. This is the cheese that holds the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status and is produced in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. While you can fry Parmesan rinds too, finding Parmigiano Reggiano will give you the confidence that your rinds have a complex savory flavor, good structure, and are free of additives.
Then, it's all about prep work. Cut your rinds into bite-size pieces, which will fry faster and be perfect for snacking on. Make sure you pat them dry before cooking, too. Moisture is the enemy of crispiness, and a quick once over with a kitchen towel or cloth will ensure that you get the best possible results.
When you're ready to cook your rinds, place them either in a hot oven or a skillet. Though Parmesan has a high fat content (it is a cheese, after all), a little coating of extra virgin olive oil will help your rinds crisp up a little quicker. It will also add a little floral bitterness to achieve a properly complex flavor profile.
Season the cheese rinds or eat them plain
Once your Parmesan rinds come off the heat, you'll be left with crunchy, salty little nuggets of gold. They're delicious as-is; after all, Parmesan is packed with deep, salty flavors, nuttiness, and a ton of umami. That depth of flavor is what makes Parmesan rinds great to infuse into homemade broths and stocks, but it also means that you don't even need to season your crisps to get a delicious result. They're flavorful enough all on their own.
If you do want to amp things up a little, though, you can get creative with seasoning your Parmesan crisps. One thing you won't need to add much of (if any) is salt, because Parmesan is naturally very salty anyway so adding more will only overpower things. Instead, add flavors that will either complement or contrast the natural notes of the cheese. Think tangy, spicy blends like chili and lime, paprika, or even warming spices like nutmeg. A light toss in some rosemary and lemon zest makes for a delicious pairing with an aperitif (especially citrus-heavy cocktails like Negronis) or a crunchy, complex topping for soups and salads alike.