The Costco Bakery Favorite That's Nearly Doubled In Price Since 2020
Another update that more items in your grocery cart have gotten pricier? With Publix in hot water for sky-high meat prices and produce prices up across the board? Groundbreaking, we know. But with sticker shock pretty much the rule at the grocery checkout these days, not the exception, one item in particular has not just crept but positively left up in price: Costco's fresh-baked croissants. The flaky pastry sold in Costco's in-house bakeries was, just five years ago, going for around $3.99 for a 12-count clamshell container. Now? Expect to see prices almost double that with shoppers reporting $6.99 price tags.
It's worth noting that item prices vary at Costco by region and sometimes individual stores (as with most major retailers), but with plenty of disgruntled price watchers taking to social media to share their dismay, the climbing price matter is clearly a widespread one. We tend to expect better of Costco, which is beloved for its cheaper-than-average prices on bulk-sized goods. But, if you're a Costco bakery loyalist — and there are many delicious reasons to be — you're still scoring on everyone's favorite, buttery pastry compared to what you shell out at other retailers (much less bakeries).
A myriad of reasons are behind this hike
If you're curious just how much grocery prices have increased over recent years, the short answer is a lot — at least 30% from 2019 to 2024. The reasons are numerous and nuanced, thanks to a toxic cocktail of factors such as supply chain issues, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of climate change on crops, and operational costs for the retailer.
As bleak as these facts are, they can't totally explain the near-doubling of Costco's croissants, leaving us to dig for other factors to account for this price spike. The chain can be famously tight-lipped on all matters related to its inner workings, including sourcing of products and pricing matters. One potential explanation, though, comes down to the rising price of croissant's star ingredient: butter, which has ballooned in price. Other online commenters speculate the rise of egg prices also has something to do with it.
Price hikes aside, Costco remains one of the most cost-effective and affordable places to do your shopping. Card-carrying members can save substantially on everything from bulk-sized rations of produce, dairy, meat, and canned goods to a slew of other perks — such as affordable gas and, of course, the fan-favorite food court offerings. If you're shopping on a super-tight budget, though, you're better off skipping this particular bakery item and grabbing the ingredients to make them yourself.