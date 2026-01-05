Publix Shoppers Express Outrage Over The Chain's Increased Meat Prices

It seems grocery prices are continuing to go through the roof, making even necessities inaccessible. Affordable options have become an unfortunate scarcity, so much so that eggs turned into a luxury in a lot of households in 2025. While Publix is considered the most affordable grocery store for eggs, milk, and bread, the same can't be said for its meat prices — at least, not recently — and shoppers are expressing outrage over the price increase.

Understandably, people didn't stay quiet online as they expressed their dismay. "I don't think I'm gonna be paying what I make in an hour on a single pound of roast beef when I can get a family meal at Popeye's for the same price," a Reddit user mentioned on a thread about roast beef that now costs $20 per pound at Publix. In another Reddit thread, which has sparked conversations, a disgruntled shopper uploaded a photo of a prepackaged prime tenderloin steak from Publix. With an almost "criminal" price tag of $49.99 per pound, the original poster was shocked, and so were other folks. "For that price, I'm going to [Longhorn Steakhouse] and have someone cook it for me, too," one user commented, highlighting the preposterous pricing of something you have to make yourself. That said, other people said it was understandable for something organic, especially for the cut. But, when compared to other grocery stores, how do Publix's meat prices measure?