Publix Shoppers Express Outrage Over The Chain's Increased Meat Prices
It seems grocery prices are continuing to go through the roof, making even necessities inaccessible. Affordable options have become an unfortunate scarcity, so much so that eggs turned into a luxury in a lot of households in 2025. While Publix is considered the most affordable grocery store for eggs, milk, and bread, the same can't be said for its meat prices — at least, not recently — and shoppers are expressing outrage over the price increase.
Understandably, people didn't stay quiet online as they expressed their dismay. "I don't think I'm gonna be paying what I make in an hour on a single pound of roast beef when I can get a family meal at Popeye's for the same price," a Reddit user mentioned on a thread about roast beef that now costs $20 per pound at Publix. In another Reddit thread, which has sparked conversations, a disgruntled shopper uploaded a photo of a prepackaged prime tenderloin steak from Publix. With an almost "criminal" price tag of $49.99 per pound, the original poster was shocked, and so were other folks. "For that price, I'm going to [Longhorn Steakhouse] and have someone cook it for me, too," one user commented, highlighting the preposterous pricing of something you have to make yourself. That said, other people said it was understandable for something organic, especially for the cut. But, when compared to other grocery stores, how do Publix's meat prices measure?
Publix meat prices versus other grocery stores
In Florida (Publix's home state), where minimum wage is $13 per hour, buying 1 pound of roast beef is enough to make a dent in your wallet. People in other states might also find its meat a once-in-a-blue-moon indulgence, making it significantly better to explore other options. For example, $20 per pound at Publix is considerably more expensive than similar cuts at Costco ($9.07 per pound), Winn-Dixie ($12 to $14 per pound), and Walmart ($13.94 per pound).
The same can be said for Publix's $49.99-per-pound prime tenderloin steak. A similar product, particularly a filet mignon, at Costco sets you back around $28 per pound, though, understandably, Publix's meat might be of higher quality (still, Costco remains the best grocery chain for buying meat). Wild Fork Foods offers a similar product at roughly $30 per pound, The Fresh Market has it at $32.99, and Restaurant Depot marks it at around $23 — which puts Publix's prime tenderloin on a significantly higher margin.
It's no wonder shoppers are outraged. If there are alternatives to Publix near you, we don't see a reason to continue shopping at the chain if you're looking to stock up on meat. Publix is a Southern grocery staple, sure, but switching to another grocery store for meat can save you a wad of cash — at least for now.