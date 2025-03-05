The Price Of Produce Is Expected To Rise Sooner Than You May Think Due To Tariffs

While tariffs don't always come with price increases, most economists believe that this set of tariffs will lead to that outcome. Businesses can choose to absorb these added costs to avoid affecting the customer, but with tariffs set at 25%, it's unlikely that this could be the sole solution. "If there's a 25% tariff, those prices will go up," Cornell shared with CNBC.

These added costs won't just be seen at large companies, but at local communities too such as at the local farmers markets. Farmers in Georgia are already seeing the cost of produce increase, for example. One vendor shared a cost sheet breakdown with reporters at WSB-TV, which showed an increase in the cost of a case of avocados from Mexico $68 to $85 to $88.

While these tariffs could mean much higher produce prices, there's also an option for brands to raise prices by smaller margins across the board so customers don't feel a direct hit in one area. Still, it's too soon to tell what the exact effects and solutions will be. The bottom line is this: we don't know exactly how much grocery prices will increase by, but we can expect the price of produce to rise sooner than we think.