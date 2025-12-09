The Popular Costco Bakery Item That's Almost Half The Price Of Other Grocery Stores

If the croissants are starting to go stale, you can microwave them for a short time (five to seven seconds) to soften them up. But if you're still struggling to get through the whole pack before their time of bready freshness is up, we've got plenty of ideas for how to use them. Of course, the flaky, sweet rolls can be eaten plain for breakfast, or smeared with jam or Nutella. But their use in your meal prepping doesn't stop there — the jumbo pastries are also great for layering up a lunchtime flaky croissant sandwich, since their large size makes them easy to slice in half horizontally and plenty big enough for a filling stack of sandwich toppings. The croissants will stay good for a couple of days on the counter, or longer in the fridge or freezer if you're willing to take the time to warm them up. And if they do go stale? Cut them up, toast them, and use your stale croissants as delicious croutons to top a salad.

But let's talk beyond the chain's version of this well-known French pastry. If this news has you planning an urgent trip to Costco for an epic and totally in-budget meal, you'll be thrilled to hear that the chain was also found to be on top of the price saving game when it came to raspberries, rolled oats, and pancake mix. Costco's muffins weren't officially on this list of price savings, but regardless of the cost, this is another must-buy in the pastry section of the store as it is, hands-down, one of Costco's best pastries, no matter whether you're talking about the triple chocolate chip flavor or the lemon raspberry. In fact, we ranked these world-famous muffins second, beat only by — you guessed it — its affordable croissants.