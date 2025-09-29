For Korean Fried Chicken That Gives Crispy, Spiced Perfection, Add This To Your Batter
When Sarah Ahn, Korean cooking expert and author of cookbook "Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes," spoke exclusively with Chowhound, she let us in on a secret. Specifically, she adds one small tweak to make Korean fried chicken truly unforgettable — just a subtle spoonful of curry powder. That little hint of spice mixed into the batter is one of her favorite ways to layer in flavor depth. "You won't taste curry as a separate flavor," she explains, "but it rounds out the savory notes in a way that makes the chicken richer."
This simple curry powder trick highlights one of the core differences between Korean and American fried chicken, which is that in the United States, most fried chicken leans heavily on buttermilk brines and thick crusts, while in Korea the batter stays thin so that sauces can shine. If you are tempted to swap in buttermilk, Ahn warns against it, instead suggesting you soak bone-in pieces of chicken in regular milk for about an hour before seasoning. This will soften the flavor and remove any of that gaminess.
And if you want to test the waters without putting in too much effort, Korean markets sell pre-mixed frying blends. Ahn recommends Beksul fried chicken mix, but notes that many brands do the trick as they include lots of seasonings plus a touch of baking powder, which is what adds that airy crunch.
Tips for frying for extra flavor
Perfectly fried chicken is never just about the batter, though — it's also important to master timing, temperature, and a little patience. In fact, outside of seasoning, one of the best tips for the best fried chicken that Sarah Ahn had was to keep your oil at a steady medium-high heat. "One thing we always tell people is to watch the oil," Ahn says. "If it's too hot, the crust will burn before the chicken cooks through. If it's too cool, the chicken gets greasy." Ahn also recommends the double-fry approach. "The first fry cooks the chicken," she says, "and the second fry is short but makes the skin extra crunchy." This trick works just as well for Korean popcorn chicken as it will for big chicken wings; smaller pieces will need less time but they will still benefit from that second dunk in hot oil.
Seasoning is a great place to have fun, and while curry powder may be Ahn's must-have spice for umami richness, there are other subtle additions worth considering, such as a pinch of onion powder or white pepper to create layers of flavor without overshadowing the chicken. Just keep in mind that the sauce that commonly graces Korean fried chicken does most of the heavy lifting. That's the real star here, and it'll stick better when the batter is light and crispy.