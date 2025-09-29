For Korean Fried Chicken That Gives Crispy, Spiced Perfection, Add This To Your Batter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Sarah Ahn, Korean cooking expert and author of cookbook "Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes," spoke exclusively with Chowhound, she let us in on a secret. Specifically, she adds one small tweak to make Korean fried chicken truly unforgettable — just a subtle spoonful of curry powder. That little hint of spice mixed into the batter is one of her favorite ways to layer in flavor depth. "You won't taste curry as a separate flavor," she explains, "but it rounds out the savory notes in a way that makes the chicken richer."

This simple curry powder trick highlights one of the core differences between Korean and American fried chicken, which is that in the United States, most fried chicken leans heavily on buttermilk brines and thick crusts, while in Korea the batter stays thin so that sauces can shine. If you are tempted to swap in buttermilk, Ahn warns against it, instead suggesting you soak bone-in pieces of chicken in regular milk for about an hour before seasoning. This will soften the flavor and remove any of that gaminess.

And if you want to test the waters without putting in too much effort, Korean markets sell pre-mixed frying blends. Ahn recommends Beksul fried chicken mix, but notes that many brands do the trick as they include lots of seasonings plus a touch of baking powder, which is what adds that airy crunch.