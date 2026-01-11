This Kitchen Staple Is Actually The Easy Answer To Removing Fried Food Stench

Though few things beat a simple classic fried chicken recipe in terms of taste and comfort, cleaning up after preparing fried food is notoriously a hassle, from properly disposing of the leftover grease to cleaning up all the grimy spatter before it has the chance to congeal into a sticky mess. Plus, there's the smell. Fresh fried food smells incredible — warm, salty, bready, and delicious. However, once that scent turns stale, it coats your kitchen in a sour odor that's hardly stimulating to the appetite.

The good news is that the solution to this problem is probably sitting in your cupboard right now: coffee. There are plenty of useful ways to repurpose coffee grounds in your kitchen, one of the most useful being to eliminate unpleasant odors. Similar to baking soda, coffee is rich in nitrogen, which dilutes and disperses the molecules stinking up your kitchen, replacing them with fresh, clean air. Though baking soda will essentially do the same thing, this hack gives your used coffee grounds a second life before you toss them.

Plus, if you already stuck that orange box of Arm & Hammer in your refrigerator to absorb smells there, you don't have to run out to purchase more for the rest of your kitchen — just brew a pot of java and put the grounds to work after they've fully dried. And if it's too late in the day to drink coffee, try using your fresh pot to make a no-fuss, three-ingredient coffee ice cream or give your favorite cut of beef a caffeinated marinade.