Make A No-Fuss Coffee Ice Cream With 3 Simple Ingredients

Are you a big coffee fan? Do you already adore store-bought coffee ice cream and keep your freezer stocked with as much of it as you can? Ever wonder just how easy it might be to make your own ice cream, even without a machine? Well, caffeine-loving friend, look no further. This is, by far, the easiest coffee ice cream recipe you could ever hope for. From the ingredient list to the actual work, this whole thing is a cinch.

So, ingredients first: You only need whipping cream, coffee, and condensed milk. The steps are a breeze, too. First, you're going to want to whip your cream until it's nice and thick. This incorporates and retains air into your mixture so the final ice cream has a light, delicately smooth texture. It also adds some extra fat and oil, which keeps your ice cream from freezing into a solid, unscoopable block. Add a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk next, which gives you all the sugar you need, along with some extra dairy richness. Finally, you'll want to mix in either a cup of cooled brewed coffee or ¼ cup of the instant stuff mixed with equal parts water, though you're totally free to go hog wild and add as much as you want. As a pro tip, we suggest using a hand mixer, or you'll be giving your wrist and arm a heavy-duty workout. Once everything's mixed up, just pour it into a container, freeze it, and scoop it. Voila! Ice cream: complete.