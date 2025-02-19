Coffee Isn't Just For Breakfast. It's Also A Tasty Meat Marinade

Beyond the typical rich and bitter flavors, different coffee beans vary widely in their profiles, so it's important to consider those notes as you create your marinade. Even though you're brewing it very strong, you want a cup of joe with a pronounced taste that will stand its ground (grounds?) against the marinade's other ingredients and the meat itself. Dark roast beans tend to have a more robust flavor compared with a delicate light roast; they are also generally more bitter and full-bodied.

It's also worth exploring different coffee-producing regions, because topographical attributes like soil and altitude level affects the flavor of your coffee beans — and you can ensure that their unique notes complement the other ingredients and the meat itself. Indonesian Sumatra often has a bold, smoky, even chocolatey taste that works well with beef, while the lighter, more fruit-forward body of Ethiopian coffee pairs well with chicken and fish.

Once you have the coffee's flavor profile solidified, you can play around with pairing the marinade's other ingredients. If you choose a very bitter roast, a little bit of sugar or molasses or even chocolate might balance it out. If you're adding a stronger acid, the sweetness of balsamic or the brightness of red wine vinegar could bring out the coffee's best. The richness of the coffee might also benefit from the tanginess of Worcestershire sauce or Dijon mustard. Take the coffee's taste and let the other ingredients introduce complexity and balance.