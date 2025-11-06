Don't Toss Those Coffee Grounds! Use Them To Fight Stubborn Kitchen Grease Stains Instead

Whether you are obsessed with your French press or are a drip coffee purist, odds are you throw away a lot of coffee grounds. While this isn't exactly an environmental hazard — covering your lawn in coffee grounds is actually a great fertilizer hack — these aromatic little granules are good for much more than just producing your morning cup of joe. In addition to the aforementioned hack to get a green and healthy lawn, there are many clever ways to reuse coffee grounds all over your home, including getting every part of your kitchen squeaky and sparklingly clean.

In particular, coffee grounds are an incredible degreasing agent because they're slightly abrasive. This is great news for avid home cooks, because if there's one thing all well-used kitchens have in common, it's grease. From oily stains on your oven backsplash and stovetop burners, to oils that migrated to your countertops and cabinets, kitchens are paradoxically places that are in a constant state of mess, but need to be clean to keep you safe from foodborne illness.

Fortunately, coffee may also have antimicrobial properties, meaning you can use grounds to scrub away the stains while making your kitchen a bit less germy, as well. Just mix them with a touch of water to make a paste and use a soft sponge to work them into a stain or grimy spot. After some firm, steady elbow grease, the grounds should dissolve the oily mess enough that you can simply wipe everything clean.