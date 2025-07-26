Don't Use Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Again Until You Add This Savory Boost

Store-bought sauce is an easy way to prepare dinner in a pinch. If you've ever had homemade Alfredo sauce, you know that most jarred versions just doesn't stack up (though we do have a few favorites). With that said, there are easy ways to give this sauce a burst of flavor without having to make it from scratch. For one, try adding sautéed mushrooms.

Mushrooms offer a touch of earthy, borderline-meaty flavor to any sauce. Add some mushrooms to a pan with a little oil and kosher salt, and sauté them until they cook down. The result is a savory, umami-rich veggie that works perfectly in a cream-based sauce. With so many mushrooms on the market, there are plenty of options, but for a basic, savory mushroom that's easy to find and inexpensive, go with white mushrooms or baby bellas. Wash the mushrooms to remove any dirt, then slice them thinly before adding them to a pan, For the ultimate ease, you can also usually find both of these varieties pre-sliced at the store.