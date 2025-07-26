Don't Use Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Again Until You Add This Savory Boost
Store-bought sauce is an easy way to prepare dinner in a pinch. If you've ever had homemade Alfredo sauce, you know that most jarred versions just doesn't stack up (though we do have a few favorites). With that said, there are easy ways to give this sauce a burst of flavor without having to make it from scratch. For one, try adding sautéed mushrooms.
Mushrooms offer a touch of earthy, borderline-meaty flavor to any sauce. Add some mushrooms to a pan with a little oil and kosher salt, and sauté them until they cook down. The result is a savory, umami-rich veggie that works perfectly in a cream-based sauce. With so many mushrooms on the market, there are plenty of options, but for a basic, savory mushroom that's easy to find and inexpensive, go with white mushrooms or baby bellas. Wash the mushrooms to remove any dirt, then slice them thinly before adding them to a pan, For the ultimate ease, you can also usually find both of these varieties pre-sliced at the store.
Other ways to enhance your mushroom Alfredo sauce
You likely have a few ingredients in your refrigerator or pantry that would make this sauce even better, though it depends on what flavors you want to bring out. Store-bought Alfredo sauce can sometimes be too thick, so add a little salty pasta water to thin it out without sacrificing flavor. For extra richness, you can add some heavy cream, but if you want to reduce that rich flavor, hit it with a squeeze of lemon juice; the acidity does wonders to balance things out.
For deeper, richer flavor, turn that Alfredo sauce into a more robust mushroom sauce with anything from beef broth to Worcestershire — both add an extra umami burst. If doing this, a little acidic Dijon will help strike a balance to create a dish that resembles strogranoff. This alternative method is a great way to improve that store-bought Alfredo sauce if you don't want the same meal two nights in a row.