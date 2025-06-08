Amp Up The Umami In Breakfast Tacos With A Simple Add-In

Name a better way to start your day than with breakfast tacos, we'll wait. Cheese, eggs, and maybe some crispy bacon or chorizo wrapped up in warm tortillas, it's quite possibly the most delicious breakfast in existence. But did you know they could get even better? There is one ingredient that doesn't get nearly enough love when it comes to its potential in a breakfast taco, and that ingredient is the humble mushroom.

Throwing in some mushrooms is one of many ingredient hacks that take breakfast tacos to the next level. Mushrooms in particular are incredible because they bring a savory and umami richness to any dish, which inherently just makes it way more satisfying. And there are so many mushrooms to choose from: button, shiitake, oyster, chestnut — they're all gonna do the job if you just know how to cook them right. Cook your mushrooms over medium heat in a dry pan to let all the water come out of them, and then add your fat of choice, i.e. oil or butter, as well as some salt and garlic. That's when they'll start to become more brown and almost caramelize. You want to keep sauteing them until they're golden and slightly crisp, then remove them from heat and get on with assembling the rest of your taco.

Be careful to avoid one of the biggest mistakes you can make when sauteing mushrooms, which is overfilling the pan. They need space to release their moisture, otherwise they risk steaming and going a bit rubbery instead. So give them lots of space to develop the meaty texture that pairs perfectly with soft scrambled eggs and gooey cheese, and they'll add a satisfying bite that makes them a perfect replacement for meat or an addition to it.