Amp Up The Umami In Breakfast Tacos With A Simple Add-In
Name a better way to start your day than with breakfast tacos, we'll wait. Cheese, eggs, and maybe some crispy bacon or chorizo wrapped up in warm tortillas, it's quite possibly the most delicious breakfast in existence. But did you know they could get even better? There is one ingredient that doesn't get nearly enough love when it comes to its potential in a breakfast taco, and that ingredient is the humble mushroom.
Throwing in some mushrooms is one of many ingredient hacks that take breakfast tacos to the next level. Mushrooms in particular are incredible because they bring a savory and umami richness to any dish, which inherently just makes it way more satisfying. And there are so many mushrooms to choose from: button, shiitake, oyster, chestnut — they're all gonna do the job if you just know how to cook them right. Cook your mushrooms over medium heat in a dry pan to let all the water come out of them, and then add your fat of choice, i.e. oil or butter, as well as some salt and garlic. That's when they'll start to become more brown and almost caramelize. You want to keep sauteing them until they're golden and slightly crisp, then remove them from heat and get on with assembling the rest of your taco.
Be careful to avoid one of the biggest mistakes you can make when sauteing mushrooms, which is overfilling the pan. They need space to release their moisture, otherwise they risk steaming and going a bit rubbery instead. So give them lots of space to develop the meaty texture that pairs perfectly with soft scrambled eggs and gooey cheese, and they'll add a satisfying bite that makes them a perfect replacement for meat or an addition to it.
How to balance textures and flavors
Of course, like anything, it's not just about throwing mushrooms in tacos and thinking that's enough for an epic meal. The mushrooms will work best if your tacos strike a balance between soft and crunchy, spicy and creamy. So beyond the mushrooms, cheese, and eggs, we now have to consider another important element: the toppings.
Consider the flavor profile of a mushroom. They're earthy, aren't they? So we want to brighten them up with something zesty and fresh, like perhaps a salsa or even just a handful of chopped cilantro with a squeeze of lime. Next, we want to add a contrast to their meaty texture with something a bit creamy, so use Ina Garten's pro tips for a chunky guacamole (it involves chopping rather than smashing ingredients) which, combined with a runny egg yolk, is going to bring the perfect buttery consistency.
And then of course, there's the cheese element. A mild queso or a sharp cheddar is a guaranteed success, or you can also go in a more unexpected Mediterranean direction with some feta cheese or halloumi. Another good tip for tacos is to warm your tortillas properly to prevent them from going cold too soon – just a quick toss in a hot and dry skillet is all they take to get a little charred. Combine all of the above with some incredibly juicy and garlicky sautéed mushrooms and you've just elevated your morning meal into something truly sensational.