The Viral Costco Rotisserie Chicken Hack That Makes A Complete Meal (Right In The Bag)
The versatility of a Costco rotisserie chicken makes it a valuable dinner option. You can enjoy the juicy chicken in whole pieces, eating it as you would a conventional chicken dinner. However, you have more options. There are numerous ways to utilize the fresh chicken in recipes, which you can make using one genius hack that saves prep and clean-up time, and is so convenient, you'll wonder why you haven't done it before.
Follow our guidelines for picking out the best Costco rotisserie chicken. Then, using a few simple steps, you can make a unique version of chicken fried rice right in the bag. The first step is to shred the chicken, which you can do by taking it out of the bag and pulling off all of the meat. Costco makes this even easier for you with its meal prep secret weapon: hand-pulled shredded rotisserie chicken in a bag. In the bag with your shredded chicken, add cooked rice, your choice of seasonings, and vegetables. Blend the mixture in the bag, making sure to capture the tasty juices at the bottom, with no mess to clean up. When the bag is closed, the juices and ingredients come together in the hot container to make an incredibly flavorful dish, similar to the effect of cooking your chicken en papillote, or in a paper bag. Feel free to be creative, as there are numerous recipes you can try using this method.
Preparing your next chicken dish in a rotisserie bag
If you're looking for ideas to make your next leftover chicken dish, numerous expert-approved ingredients that upgrade chicken fried rice work wonders with your rotisserie chicken hack. Consider adding kimchi for a spicy Korean-style fried rice or include convenient pantry staples, such as rich dark soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, or gochujang for exceptional bursts of hearty flavor that don't require additional cooking.
To take this rotisserie chicken hack further, make other dishes you might otherwise prepare using leftover chicken. Instead of rice, consider a noodle dish using the same technique, such as a chilled soba noodle salad with rotisserie chicken. In addition to the chicken, add some crunchy vegetables, such as sliced cabbage, shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, and scallions. Prepare a dressing, such as a spicy sesame miso dressing, or take it another direction with Hawaiian-style chicken and let ginger take the spotlight. Once you cook the soba noodles according to directions, add them and your other ingredients directly to the shredded chicken in the rotisserie bag. Of course, you can tailor this recipe to suit your favorite flavor profiles or look for similar recipes that can use this flexible rotisserie chicken hack.