Pick Out The Best Rotisserie Chicken At Costco With These Simple Tips

If you have a lot of mouths to feed, it stands to reason that you would want to pick the largest chicken of the bunch. But there may be other reasons why bigger is better when it comes to choosing a rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken is typically injected with a salt solution to keep them juicy and plump — so presumably, the heavier and more plump the bird, the juicer it is. The saline injection also adds salty flavor to the otherwise plain-tasting chicken.

When the birds were sold in containers, it was easy enough to see which ones were the biggest (the ones so plump they were touching the lids). However, Costco's new rotisserie chicken bag is already causing problems, with some shoppers disliking the leakiness of the new packaging. Still, the bags have a clear viewing window for you to gauge the size of the bird — the larger ones will take up most of the viewing window.

It's also worth noting that while bigger can sometimes be better, some people prefer a medium-sized or smaller chicken to ensure that it's been cooked thoroughly. One Reddit user revealed, "We've gotten more than one chicken that isn't fully cooked inside by trying to grab the biggest ones. Now I go for midsize."

