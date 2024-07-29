Pick Out The Best Rotisserie Chicken At Costco With These Simple Tips
From $1.50 food court hot dogs and $10 pizza to bargain wines and rare bourbon, Costco offers a range of quality grocery items that members can't get enough of. One of the biggest customer favorites is the bulk retailer's $4.99 rotisserie chicken. According to the Seattle Times, Costco sold 137 million rotisserie chickens in 2023, 20 million more than the previous year. Suffice to say, shoppers love the inexpensive chicken, which can be eaten off the bone or repurposed in soups, salads, sandwiches, and pasta.
If you've bought more than one rotisserie chicken from Costco, you've likely noticed that not all chickens are exactly the same, slightly differing in size, color, and quality. To grab the best bird, you'll have to work fast, since you can expect a large group of people huddled around the deli counter when fresh chicken is put out (which happens multiple times each day). For this reason, we've put together some useful tips for selecting the best roasted chicken when the pressure is on.
Bigger means juicer
If you have a lot of mouths to feed, it stands to reason that you would want to pick the largest chicken of the bunch. But there may be other reasons why bigger is better when it comes to choosing a rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken is typically injected with a salt solution to keep them juicy and plump — so presumably, the heavier and more plump the bird, the juicer it is. The saline injection also adds salty flavor to the otherwise plain-tasting chicken.
When the birds were sold in containers, it was easy enough to see which ones were the biggest (the ones so plump they were touching the lids). However, Costco's new rotisserie chicken bag is already causing problems, with some shoppers disliking the leakiness of the new packaging. Still, the bags have a clear viewing window for you to gauge the size of the bird — the larger ones will take up most of the viewing window.
It's also worth noting that while bigger can sometimes be better, some people prefer a medium-sized or smaller chicken to ensure that it's been cooked thoroughly. One Reddit user revealed, "We've gotten more than one chicken that isn't fully cooked inside by trying to grab the biggest ones. Now I go for midsize."
Go big for the best value
Since the price of the chicken is capped at $4.99, it stands to reason that Costco shoppers are going to opt for the best value for their money by choosing the biggest bird they can find. After all, buying in bulk and saving money is what the big box retailer's customers are all about. Therefore, to get the larger chickens, you'll want to arrive early, since late customers are typically left with the smallest birds of the bunch.
Some Reddit users, however, have noticed that the smaller or "underweight" chickens have a reduced price. For instance, those under three pounds are adjusted to price per pound. One person, presumably a Costco employee, explained in the Costco subreddit, "Once the sale price is under $4.15 we do not sell them. They get harvested. Anything $4.15 to $4.98 sell at that price. Once it reaches $4.99 and up it sells at $4.99 as long as we can fit it in container." ("Harvested" means it gets cut up and used in other deli items like chicken Alfredo, for example.) So, if you do find yourself late to the deli counter and choosing from a selection of smaller birds, at least you know you're not paying full price.
Coloring adds flavor
Another sign of a good Costco rotisserie chicken is a nice golden to dark browning on the skin, signifying that the bird is packed with delicious roasted flavor (not to mention they simply look more appetizing). It's also best to pick one with even coloring all around, which proves that it was rotating well on the spit and is thus evenly cooked. While a darker color can equal more flavor, avoid the super dark or burnt looking ones, which can mean they were overcooked.
In addition to color, pay attention to the texture, ideally choosing one without warped or wrinkly skin. It could mean it's been sitting for a while. In a Reddit thread in the Costco subreddit asking, "What are people looking for when buying a rotisserie chicken?" one person responded, "Everyone saying color and size, I look for the one with the least amount of cracked skin. Cracked skin chickens are usually drier." The skin acts as a barrier between the intense heat and the chicken during roasting, keeping the meat juicy and tender on the inside. Therefore, it stands to reason that if the skin's been compromised, the chicken could be more dry.
Get them when they're fresh
Costco newcomers may be baffled by the shoppers waiting in front of the deli counter, naturally wondering what they're all staring at. The likely answer is that the customers are eagerly watching the deli workers as they are about to put out a fresh batch of rotisserie chickens. Costco's two-hour rule for rotisserie chicken allows its chickens to remain on the heated shelves for a limited time to ensure they remain fresh. When the two hours are up, they pull them and use the meat for other deli creations such as chicken wraps, according to "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z."
The chicken containers (or bags) are timestamped with the time it finished roasting so that employees can easily check and see when they need to pull them. Customers can also check the timestamps to find the freshest chicken possible, or see if they are close to the two hour mark to wait for another batch. When you hear a bell ring at the Costco's deli, start running because it means fresh chicken is being put out. Being the first in line will help you snag the largest, juiciest bird with the best coloring, perfect for eating as is or shredding for soup, salads, and noodle dishes.