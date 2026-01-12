I Ranked 15 Walmart Great Value Coffee Pods From Worst To Best
Walmart's Great Value products can come in pretty clutch when you're looking for cheap groceries of actual good quality. And one of those products that falls into this category is definitely their coffee pods. That's right, the Great Value coffee pod is truly a unicorn of a product in that it's a cheap coffee brand that actually tastes really good ... well, most of the time.
It's true that most of the brand's coffee pod options slap — we're talking quality coffee for around five bucks. Grocery prices may be getting higher, but Great Value remains, well, a great value. But when compared to each other, which option comes out on top? And are there any flavors that simply aren't good? I was about to find out (and the answer is yes). These coffees were ranked by taste, strength, and overall drinkability. Here are 15 Walmart Great Value coffee pod options, ranked worst to best.
15. Great Value Caramel Pecan Medium Roast
Let's just get this out of the way, and it's not going to be fun: Great Value Caramel Pecan Coffee Pods are by far the worst of the bunch — by a lot. Every other Great Value coffee pod option is, at the very least, drinkable. This one is not at all. I have never tasted anything like this, and every aspect of it was bad.
The flavor doesn't taste like either caramel or pecan. The taste could best be described as "unknown sour flavor." The coffee itself tasted old, but that might've just been because of the flavoring. One of my family members commented from the other room that the coffee even smelled rotten, and when they came to get a closer look, they were more disgusted by the smell. Frankly, so was I. This is the rudest I will be in this whole article, but no one should drink this. It tastes and smells rancid, and the expiration date is over a year away.
14. Great Value Blueberry Medium Roast
Frankly, I did a double-take when I first saw Great Value Blueberry Coffee Pods, because, I'm sorry, but blueberry? Did you say ... blueberry coffee? This one had me pretty intrigued and with the highest of hopes. Well, from the moment it started brewing, you could basically smell it down the block (or at least from the other room). At first, the smell was intoxicating, like muffins baking in the oven. As time went on, however, it started to smell worse and worse.
Flavored coffee is made differently depending on the roaster, and unfortunately, the way this one was crafted just doesn't quite get it right. The blueberry flavor itself is way too much. It's not even too sweet; it just has too much artificial-tasting flavor. Blueberry coffee is such a fun idea, and this coffee is almost drinkable without anything added in (almost). Adding milk is out of the question, though, as it just tasted sort of like a cardboard box soaked in spilled blueberry syrup.
13. Great Value French Vanilla Medium Roast
The good news is that Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Pods are leagues better than the caramel pecan and the blueberry flavors. The bad news is that, although it's drinkable, it tastes very cheap and a little bit like flavored cardboard. It's definitely not as sweet or creamy as described on the box. The flavor is overwhelming and overpowers any (weak) coffee taste. However, you know what? I wasn't disgusted by it. This is where this list begins to show signs of light.
That said, the vibe of this coffee is "discount bin at a home goods store and maybe a little expired." Though, as mean as this sounds, this Great Value option can still be worked with, with a lot of milk and a lack of expectations. If I had no other options, I would feel okay about drinking this. If you're a big French Vanilla fan, it might score a few points higher for you, but I am not a fan, unfortunately.
12. Great Value French Roast Medium Roast
I was pleasantly surprised with Great Value French Roast. I'm not usually a French Roast fan, but this one I could work with. It's certainly your classic French Roast, as it's thick and extremely strong. It has that distinct smoky taste French Roasts are known for, and the smokiness lingers long after you take a sip.
The difference is that it's perhaps not as robust as other French Roasts I've tried, which lowers the intensity level a little bit. If I'm being honest, French Roasts generally have a slightly dirty taste (sorry!), but this was not the case here. This lower intensity level is probably why it works better than other roasts of its kind and makes it much easier for me to drink. It may not be for French Roast purists, but it's French Roast adjacent, and I appreciate the versatility of this roast.
11. Great Value Creamy Hazelnut Medium Roast
All right, now we're talking — this is a flavored coffee I can get behind. Great Value Creamy Hazelnut Coffee Pods are much better than any of the previous options. Sure, it's a very sweet cup of coffee that gently punches you in the face with hazelnut, but in a pretty good way. There's a strong hazelnut flavor without being too overwhelming. It doesn't even taste artificial, and is comparable to a hazelnut syrup from a coffee shop.
The balance of flavoring and coffee is pretty spot-on, and the hazelnut sort of complements the coffee, which is rare for coffee pods. Milk definitely enhances the experience and puts the "creamy" into the "creamy hazelnut" title. If you like hazelnut-flavored coffees, you'll probably like this. It's fun and tasty (but still a bit on the sweeter side, which is why it's stuck at number 11).
10. Great Value Cinnamon Vanilla Medium Roast
Great Value Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee Pods are just fine. They are drinkable and inoffensive, and taste much, much better than the other flavored options above. Frankly, I was glad to finally not be overpowered by flavor. They're probably on the same level as Great Value Creamy Hazelnut as far as quality goes, but take the higher ranking because they're much less sweet and therefore more versatile, and up my alley taste-wise.
The vanilla is a bit muted, and the cinnamon is just an aftertaste. I actually didn't start tasting the cinnamon until several sips in. The coffee itself is extremely light and teeters on the edge of being weak-tasting, but does not cross the line. It's certainly no true medium roast, in my opinion. If you're looking for a lighter roast coffee pod with just a touch of flavor, Great Value Cinnamon Vanilla is your go-to. For me, it sits stoically at number ten. It's fine!
9. Great Value Breakfast Blend Medium Roast
Great Value Breakfast Blend may call itself a medium roast, but you could've fooled me because, as far as my taste buds are concerned, it tastes like a classic light roast. It's bright, with notes of citrus, and so easy to drink. As someone who does not typically drink black coffee, I could happily drink this roast without any additions.
But that's just the thing — the great thing about this roast is how versatile it is, because when milk is added, it's just as delightful. And if you're looking for a stronger coffee flavor, you could always use double the Keurig coffee pods. See? The versatility continues. For these reasons, this option is by far one of the best flavors of Great Value coffee pods. Though if you're looking for an actual medium roast, you might want to try a different option.
8. Great Value Toasted Coconut Light Roast
Great Value Toasted Coconut Light Roast is a true light roast, and they really got the flavor right with this one. The coconut doesn't slap you in the face like some of Great Value's other flavored coffee pods. Instead, it offers a subtle sweetness that complements the coffee itself, which, unlike many flavored coffee pods, is not the slightest bit weak. Yes, this is a light roast, but it's certainly not watery.
This is a perfect summer coffee — smooth, light, and only slightly tasting of suntan lotion, which may sound gross, but is common with many coconut-flavored coffee drinks (and not a critique in the slightest). I would happily drink this on the beach or in my kitchen, and close my eyes, pretending I was on vacation. It's actually quite comparable to Starbucks' now-retired coconut syrup from back in the day, should you remember it. This is definitely one of the better-flavored Great Value coffee pod options — but not quite the best, which is why it comes in at number eight.
7. Great Value Espresso Dark Roast
Espresso roast has been another one of my lifelong favorite blends across coffee brands, and honestly, I was a little thrown off by Great Value Espresso Dark Roast. It's just so dark and heavy, and sure, it's a dark roast, but dang, this tastes more like a French Roast to me (just with less bite). It's very earthy, with no sweetness at all, compared to, say, Starbucks' espresso roast, which is on the sweeter side.
Perhaps this one is very personal for me, and I had higher expectations for it than the others. I still enjoyed it, but I wouldn't choose this espresso roast. If you are looking for an extremely heavy and strong dark roast, however, it might be right up your alley. It just tasted too much like a typical French Roast to really like it (though it was much better than Great Value's French Roast).
6. Great Value Classic Medium Roast
Great Value Class Roast Coffee Pods are very transparent about what they are — it's all right there in the name. This is a classic medium roast if I have ever tasted one. It might be truly the most coffee a coffee could coffee. It's smooth, as described on the box, and very, very rich — much more so than any medium roast I'm used to. It's good with or without milk, but because of its richness, it takes quite a bit of milk to get the coffee to a lighter color.
This roast is as plain as it gets, and that's a good thing. It's also got a great flavor to it, but I can only describe that flavor as "strong coffee." This is a great coffee for purists looking for a robust, slightly more than medium roast taste-wise, but milk adders (like me) can easily make it work as well — just with a little more milk or cream than usual.
5. Great Value Italian Dark Roast
Great Value Italian Dark Roast, as promised on the box, is rich and smooth, as many dark roasts usually are, and it delivers on that promise. First of all, it smells fantastic, much moreso (for whatever reason) than its siblings. The taste is most comparable to Great Value Espresso Roast, but Italian Roast takes the higher spot because it's just slightly better in almost every way.
The flavor is robust, like Espresso Roast, without being in-your-face. It's smoother, slightly lighter (but only slightly), and the taste is just so pleasant. It's still very strong (it's a dark roast, after all), but the extreme smoothness tones down the intensity, making it easier to drink for those of us with sensitive stomachs (and mouths). It's what I would call a softer dark roast — the perfect balance of strength and comfort. I would happily drink this roast if the next four options are not available.
4. Great Value House Blend Medium Roast
You don't get more basic than Great Value House Blend, but, hey, sometimes the simplest flavors are the best ones — and this is certainly true for this coffee. This blend is nutty, robust, and extremely strong. Seriously, this is a thick black coffee. It sort of tastes like it's from a hotel lobby, but in a good way, where you're pleasantly surprised by the quality.
For black coffee lovers, this is as plain as it gets — it's straight to the point and not for the faint of heart (seriously, this coffee is so thick that I thought I made it wrong at first). Luckily, it's also very versatile and can be dressed up with milk or cream quite easily. It's truly a coffee for everyone, which is why it's number four on this list. Hardcore coffee purists and weak cream adders like me can certainly shake hands over a cup of this brew.
3. Great Value Honey Almond Medium Roast
I was honestly shocked by how good Great Value Honey Almond Roast is. Honey Almond, in my experience, can be one of the best flavors, ever, in coffee if done well ... or one of the worst. And, as it turns out, this is the absolute best among Great Value's flavored coffee pod options. They really knocked it out of the park with this one.
This coffee is good without any additions (and that's coming from an insistent milk adder). The sweetness is subtle and does not taste artificial in the slightest, which is quite impressive. The aroma even smells natural, like actual honey, and the flavor-to-coffee ratio is perfect. When I added milk, it was even better, comparable to a honey-almond syrup from any coffee shop. I am truly amazed at Great Value for creating this coffee pod. When it comes to flavored coffee pods, this is probably the best I've tasted across all brands.
2. Great Value Donut Shop Roast
I have always been a fan of Great Value Donut Shop Medium Roast. It was the first of the Great Value options I ever tried, and when I did, I was shocked: This was actually good coffee, and, no pun intended, a great value: a true medium roast, strong and simple, without any frills and a great taste. It turned me into a believer (and customer) of the brand, and I found myself defending it constantly.
This absolutely tastes like coffee from a quality donut shop. It's balanced and bright, just like it says on the box. I added my usual milk into it (though this is another versatile coffee that purists can easily enjoy black) and created one excellent cup of coffee that I would not have guessed was bought at Walmart for under five dollars. It is forever one of my favorite coffee pod options.
1. Great Value Colombian Medium Roast
Great Value Colombian Medium Roast is a perfect coffee for me. It's smooth and strong without being overly robust — lighter than Great Value's Classic Roast and Breakfast Blend, but still a solid medium roast that can be enjoyed with or without milk. As a milk adder, this coffee tasted absolutely perfect, and I didn't have to fuss with it much. It tastes much higher in quality than you'd expect from a cheap coffee brand, much like many of its siblings.
It tastes very similar to Great Value Donut Shop, and it was a hard choice to pick the overall winner of the ranking. I was already a fan of Donut Shop before writing this and didn't expect anything to outdo it in terms of rankings. However, I was wrong. This Colombian blend surprised me so much with just how good it is. The taste cannot be beat, and I am a fan for life. Frankly, Great Value's coffees are all pretty impressive, but the flavor of this roast is just as good as any other more expensive brand (maybe better).
Methodology
I drank all of these coffees one right after the other, brewed at exactly the same setting. I tasted them without milk at first, then added milk, as that's how I drink my coffee and would be able to best judge the flavors that way. All of these coffees were chosen based on availability; I taste-tested and ranked every Great Value coffee pod option at my local Walmart.