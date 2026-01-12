I Ranked 15 Walmart Great Value Coffee Pods From Worst To Best

Walmart's Great Value products can come in pretty clutch when you're looking for cheap groceries of actual good quality. And one of those products that falls into this category is definitely their coffee pods. That's right, the Great Value coffee pod is truly a unicorn of a product in that it's a cheap coffee brand that actually tastes really good ... well, most of the time.

It's true that most of the brand's coffee pod options slap — we're talking quality coffee for around five bucks. Grocery prices may be getting higher, but Great Value remains, well, a great value. But when compared to each other, which option comes out on top? And are there any flavors that simply aren't good? I was about to find out (and the answer is yes). These coffees were ranked by taste, strength, and overall drinkability. Here are 15 Walmart Great Value coffee pod options, ranked worst to best.