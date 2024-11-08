To interpret "French vanilla" products, you first have to understand that French vanilla ice cream is about as close as you're going to get to real deal French vanilla anything. And even this gets its name from its custard-like preparation, rather than any French ingredients. (The speckled vanilla bean seeds aren't what makes it European.) As with many food mysteries, you can see how, thanks to a little reverse engineering and a closer look at how French vanilla ice cream and vanilla ice cream were originally made: With and without eggs.

To make these sweet matters stickier, both the titular frozen treat and nationally untethered flavors of vanilla ice cream are said to have been invented in France. Though other versions had already been kicking around for centuries all over the globe, it is believed that Thomas Jefferson helped popularize vanilla ice cream in the United States after enjoying it in the European nation in the 1700s. Jefferson even penned a recipe for it that lives in the Library of Congress. Among its other ingredients, it calls for egg yolks, a French feature that would fade from most American creations in the following years.

The earliest eggless take on vanilla ice cream is credited to Philadelphian and eventual White House chef Augustus Jackson, known as the "father of ice cream" for his contributions to the form. Soon, only French vanilla ice cream, like the kind Jacques Pépin uses to make French toast, would call for egg yolks, whereas a traditional vanilla ice cream recipe like Jackson's would not.