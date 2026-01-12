6 Old-School Condiments That Deserve A Comeback

Whether you are one of those people whose fridge is overflowing with condiments or not (mine sure is), there's no denying that they have what it takes to add flavor and enhance countless dishes. However, the condiments we know and love today aren't the first recipes around — far from it — and there are a handful of old-school ones that deserve a comeback.

Even if it's just for novelty's sake, some of the old-school condiments that used to grace everyone's tables are worth another try. From walnut ketchup to chocolate gravy to mint jelly, the flavors are both unique and intriguing. Will they make a solid resurgence and be restored to their full glory? Probably not, but that doesn't mean we can't wax nostalgic, right?

So, if you're ready to learn about six favorite flavorful condiments that may have been used by your parents, grandparents, and even older relatives, you're in the right place. Bonus points if you try to track them down at a store or recreate them yourself so your taste buds get a direct peek into the past.