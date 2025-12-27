Before Tomato Ketchup, It Was Made With This (But We Bet You'll Never Guess What)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ketchup, in all its bright red glory, is almost always equated with tomatoes. However, it's not uncommon to come across other iterations of ketchup from cuisines from around the world. Take the Philippines, for example; their traditional ketchup recipe calls for a completely different fruit from tomatoes and offers a slightly sweeter tasting profile. That said, during its early days, ketchup in the West was made with a whole different key ingredient that most of us would find to be unexpected in today's culinary day and age. It was neither a fruit nor a vegetable. Rather, it was an umami-packed fungus: mushrooms. Quite like how most have forgotten about Koogle, the sugary peanut butter spread that was popular in the '70s, mushroom ketchup is one of those blasts from the culinary past.

In fact, it is believed to have been one of the first types of ketchup made in Britain during the 18th century, and was particularly savored by the Victorians. This condiment was made from fresh or dried mushrooms that were salted and seasoned to draw out all those concentrated flavors. The extracted juices were combined with aromatics and vinegar, then simmered and reduced before being strained and served, usually on a type of protein. When you think about it, it's no surprise that the versatile mushroom, known for being among the best umami-rich ingredients, has also found its way to shine in ketchup.