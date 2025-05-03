Why Our Taste Buds Love Lamb With Mint Jelly, According To Science

Historically, Europeans couldn't get enough of lamb and mint, and we don't blame them. Of course, there were the British. In a bid to support the wool industry, Queen Elizabeth 1 actually made it a legal requirement that lamb or mutton had to be eaten with bitter herbs in the 1500s. The idea was to put people off buying it, but naturally, the plan backfired. Instead, her subjects discovered that mint didn't mask the flavor, but elevated it. To this day, roast lamb with mint sauce and all the trimmings is a staple Easter lunch centerpiece

The Romans also had it figured out. Marcus Gavius Apicius, a writer who penned one of history's first cookbooks, is credited with a recipe for mint sauce. Rue, coriander, fennel, lovage, and honey are also ingredients, and it's said to pair well with lamb, or alternatively, if you are so inclined, a suckling kid.

And who can forget Greece? While the average American only consumes around 1 pound of lamb annually, according to the USDA, Greeks are tucking into a whopping 27 pounds per year as of 2016, according to Meat & Livestock Australia. Many popular Greek lamb dishes, like souvlaki, kleftiko, or gyros, are dished up with the tzatziki (not to be confused with tahini), a cooling dip comprised of yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and, you named it, mint. Legend has it this creamy condiment got its start in the Ottoman Empire, when Persians stirred raita into biryani, giving the Indian staple a cool, tangy upgrade and proving that the love affair between mint and lamb knows no borders.