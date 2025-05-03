Why Our Taste Buds Love Lamb With Mint Jelly, According To Science
Lamb-infused toothpaste probably won't be coming to a grocery store near you any time soon (thank God), but mint always seems to wheedle its way into dishes when there's lamb about. The hearty goodness of roast or grilled lamb is never complete without mint's refreshing herbal zing. And the reason it tastes so good all comes down to science. Lamb gets its signature earthy taste from the aroma of specific compounds released from the meat's fat when roasted or grilled; most of these are branched-chain fatty acids and are not found in pork or chicken, giving lamb a distinct flavor.
In a similar fashion, mint's fresh, bright taste is tied to branched-chain ketones. Since these two types of molecules share similar chemical structures, the pairing hits a sensory sweet spot, making lamb and mint a match made in heaven. And the duo really do have perfect chemistry: The molecule 2,3-octanedione that's stored in lamb fat is also released when the meat is cooked, acting as a kind of flavor bridge between the BCFAs and ketones. Besides adding mint to a lamb dish, making sure its marinade tastes right by using a ratio of two parts acid, three parts fat, and one part seasoning can also help to balance out the meat's traditionally gamey taste.
What's the history of the dynamic duo?
Historically, Europeans couldn't get enough of lamb and mint, and we don't blame them. Of course, there were the British. In a bid to support the wool industry, Queen Elizabeth 1 actually made it a legal requirement that lamb or mutton had to be eaten with bitter herbs in the 1500s. The idea was to put people off buying it, but naturally, the plan backfired. Instead, her subjects discovered that mint didn't mask the flavor, but elevated it. To this day, roast lamb with mint sauce and all the trimmings is a staple Easter lunch centerpiece
The Romans also had it figured out. Marcus Gavius Apicius, a writer who penned one of history's first cookbooks, is credited with a recipe for mint sauce. Rue, coriander, fennel, lovage, and honey are also ingredients, and it's said to pair well with lamb, or alternatively, if you are so inclined, a suckling kid.
And who can forget Greece? While the average American only consumes around 1 pound of lamb annually, according to the USDA, Greeks are tucking into a whopping 27 pounds per year as of 2016, according to Meat & Livestock Australia. Many popular Greek lamb dishes, like souvlaki, kleftiko, or gyros, are dished up with the tzatziki (not to be confused with tahini), a cooling dip comprised of yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and, you named it, mint. Legend has it this creamy condiment got its start in the Ottoman Empire, when Persians stirred raita into biryani, giving the Indian staple a cool, tangy upgrade and proving that the love affair between mint and lamb knows no borders.