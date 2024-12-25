Is There Any Difference Between Jam, Jelly, And Preserves

Jelly is the only one of these three fruity treats that doesn't contain any actual pieces of fruit. Instead, fruit juice is blended with sugar and pectin and heated until the mixture begins to thicken. It thickens more as it cools, developing a jiggly-yet-firm texture that becomes smooth and spreadable when applied to toast or tender mixed berry scones. Jelly is also sometimes set with gelatin, which is likely where it gets its name. The vegans among us should check labels carefully when purchasing jelly to ensure it meets their dietary needs.

Though you can certainly make jelly with fruit juice from the grocery store, it's most often made by first cooking down fruit to extract as much flavor, liquid, and natural pectin as possible. The juice is then strained to remove any solids before it's used to make jelly. You can then store your fresh jelly in an airtight container in the fridge or process it in mason jars and store it in your cupboard. Just be sure to write the date on the lid — home-canned foods generally last about a year.

One of the best things about jelly is its versatility. Fruit-flavored jellies are the most popular, but you can also make jelly from a wide variety of edible flowers and herbs. Mint jelly is a classic pairing for lamb, but you can also make lavender, honeysuckle, or chamomile jelly to fancy up your morning toast, and rose jelly would make a beautiful gift for loved ones.