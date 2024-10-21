Is Chocolate Gravy The Same As Chocolate Sauce?
A drizzle of chocolate is an upgrade to just about anything, from ice cream sundaes to a stack of pancakes. But there are some questions about what form the sweet liquid flavoring will take, since you may be faced with a variety of familiar options, including fudge, syrup, and sauce. However, there is one type of pourable chocolate that you may not be familiar with: chocolate gravy. Given its resemblance to chocolate sauce and the fact that these sweet toppings are often used for the same purposes, one might wonder if they're actually the same thing (much in the way one might question the exact difference between chocolate and fudge).
The answer, though, is that while they do share a number of ingredients, chocolate sauce and gravy are two different toppings. The latter has a distinctive Southern identity, as it's especially popular in the mountainous regions of Appalachia and the Ozarks. Chocolate gravy is often described with specific ties to breakfast foods, like biscuits, which was perhaps inspired by Mexican breakfast chocolate traditions that could have spread in the South by way of trade routes. That said, one can see why this chocolatey stuff is versatile enough to enjoy on all kinds of sweet treats. But if it's not chocolate sauce, what exactly defines chocolate gravy?
The secret ingredient to chocolate gravy
On a basic ingredient level, one of the major differences between chocolate sauce and gravy is the presence of flour in the recipe of the latter. Although, like red-eye gravy (also delicious on biscuits), it's not a proper roux, the flour results in a thicker, heartier topping that isn't quite as runny as a sauce or syrup. To prepare the gravy, flour is first added to the other dry ingredients, including cocoa powder and sugar, which are then mixed with milk, butter, and vanilla extract. The combination of ingredients is cooked over low heat to thicken while being whisked continuously to prevent scorching.
It's easy to see how this process of making chocolate gravy creates a condiment that has lasted the test of time exactly as-is, but also how you might opt to customize it a bit for your own tastes and needs. For example, reaching for an extra dark cocoa powder, like this blend from King Arthur Baking Company, for some bitter depth, or an almond extract for a little nuttiness. You can also substitute flour with cornstarch for a gluten-free option.
Traditionally, chocolate gravy seems to be at a home on the breakfast table served alongside pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, and waffles. That said, it's ideal as a sweet topping for buttery pound cake, which Ina Garten gives a bright boost with lemon zest, and makes a perfect complement to warm, spicy churros or crispy profiteroles, too. Regardless of how exactly you enjoy it, this thick, rich, and historically beloved topping will deliciously diversify your chocolate condiment selection.