Is Chocolate Gravy The Same As Chocolate Sauce?

A drizzle of chocolate is an upgrade to just about anything, from ice cream sundaes to a stack of pancakes. But there are some questions about what form the sweet liquid flavoring will take, since you may be faced with a variety of familiar options, including fudge, syrup, and sauce. However, there is one type of pourable chocolate that you may not be familiar with: chocolate gravy. Given its resemblance to chocolate sauce and the fact that these sweet toppings are often used for the same purposes, one might wonder if they're actually the same thing (much in the way one might question the exact difference between chocolate and fudge).

The answer, though, is that while they do share a number of ingredients, chocolate sauce and gravy are two different toppings. The latter has a distinctive Southern identity, as it's especially popular in the mountainous regions of Appalachia and the Ozarks. Chocolate gravy is often described with specific ties to breakfast foods, like biscuits, which was perhaps inspired by Mexican breakfast chocolate traditions that could have spread in the South by way of trade routes. That said, one can see why this chocolatey stuff is versatile enough to enjoy on all kinds of sweet treats. But if it's not chocolate sauce, what exactly defines chocolate gravy?