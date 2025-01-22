The Sweetener Beloved By F. Scott Fitzgerald That You Can Still Get Today
What's sweet, smooth, and beloved by the famous author of "The Great Gatsby," F. Scott Fitzgerald? It's not a signature cocktail or favorite dish, but rather a sweetener called Alaga syrup. This staple, found in many Southern kitchens, is a thick syrup derived from sugarcane juice and corn. With origins reaching back 100 years, it is still eaten today on top of biscuits, pancakes, and other baked goods.
Why "Alaga?" This represents the syrup company's full name, the Alabama-Georgia Syrup Company — with Alabama represented by the "Ala" and Georgia by the "Ga." Although born in Minnesota, Fitzgerald was likely exposed to this Southern sweetener when he was stationed in Montgomery, Alabama after joining the army. It's not a surprise that Fitzgerald enjoyed this specialty of the South. It's rich, smooth, and caramel-like, versatile in both sweet and savory dishes. It's thicker than maple syrup but thinner than molasses, with a flavor more reminiscent of molasses or barley syrup.
Fitzgerald wasn't the only fan of Alaga syrup. Other celebrities like Nat King Cole, Ernest Hemingway, Shug Jordan, and Clark Gable were said to enjoy the sweetener. Famous baseball players Hank Aaron and Willie Mays starred in Alaga syrup ads that ran in newspapers, proclaiming their love for the product. A reference to the sweetener has also appeared in literature and plays, such as Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," which features the line "Thick and dark as Alaga syrup" to refer to a mother's care during sickness.
Where to find Alaga syrup today
If biscuits smothered in butter and sweet Alaga syrup sound right up your alley, it's possible to snag a bottle of the syrup even if you don't live in the South. The same brand that existed 106 years ago produces about 800,000 bottles a year of the same product today. It seems that the original ratios have changed, as today, corn syrup is the primary ingredient, with cane syrup as the second listed ingredient on the label. The iconic red label bottle with bold yellow lettering is essentially the same as always has been, and the original logo of two hands shaking over a bunch of sugar cane has also remained.
If you live in the South, it's easy to buy a bottle of Alaga syrup at a supermarket or local grocery. If not, Amazon lists the original Alaga brand bottles at $17 for a 30-ounce bottle. The brand now also offers a "yellow label" version, which is a blend of honey, corn syrup, and cane syrup. There are other brands that make cane syrup and light and dark corn syrup, but, typically, these aren't mixed together as Alaga does.
The most traditional way to eat Alaga syrup is over biscuits, cornbread, waffles, or pancakes. Grits, another Southern staple, can be made extra tasty with a touch of sweetness from the syrup. The thick sweetener can also be used in glazes, dessert sauces, or to make one of the South's favorite desserts, pecan pie.