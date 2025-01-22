What's sweet, smooth, and beloved by the famous author of "The Great Gatsby," F. Scott Fitzgerald? It's not a signature cocktail or favorite dish, but rather a sweetener called Alaga syrup. This staple, found in many Southern kitchens, is a thick syrup derived from sugarcane juice and corn. With origins reaching back 100 years, it is still eaten today on top of biscuits, pancakes, and other baked goods.

Why "Alaga?" This represents the syrup company's full name, the Alabama-Georgia Syrup Company — with Alabama represented by the "Ala" and Georgia by the "Ga." Although born in Minnesota, Fitzgerald was likely exposed to this Southern sweetener when he was stationed in Montgomery, Alabama after joining the army. It's not a surprise that Fitzgerald enjoyed this specialty of the South. It's rich, smooth, and caramel-like, versatile in both sweet and savory dishes. It's thicker than maple syrup but thinner than molasses, with a flavor more reminiscent of molasses or barley syrup.

Fitzgerald wasn't the only fan of Alaga syrup. Other celebrities like Nat King Cole, Ernest Hemingway, Shug Jordan, and Clark Gable were said to enjoy the sweetener. Famous baseball players Hank Aaron and Willie Mays starred in Alaga syrup ads that ran in newspapers, proclaiming their love for the product. A reference to the sweetener has also appeared in literature and plays, such as Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," which features the line "Thick and dark as Alaga syrup" to refer to a mother's care during sickness.