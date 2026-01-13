The Aisle That Will Always Be Bigger In US Grocery Stores Compared To European Ones
Americans have long had a fascination with items procured from abroad, and from Europe in particular. While international food aisles stock a substantial number of products from China and Mexico, among other countries, staples from Great Britain, Germany, and France continue to draw consumer interest. In a 2020 consumer study, one-third of respondents indicated they were buying more international food products when grocery shopping as compared to five years ago. Taste was cited as the most influential factor in those purchasing decisions.
This has led to large grocery chains increasing their offerings (and aisle space) to accommodate everything from Ina Garten's favorite Maldon flaky sea salt to superbly crumbly English shortbread biscuits, and French jams like top-rated Bonne Maman. While you can get versions of these products manufactured stateside, their European counterparts are preferred for their quality. Beyond elevating recipes, these ingredients serve as quiet upgrades and conversation starters in American kitchens.
How global tastes are influencing American shoppers
While grocery choices in Europe tend to focus on local products, American interest in international foods continues to skyrocket. The trend is fueled by a stronger connection with different cultures fostered by social media and a general rise in interest in culinary exploration amongst Gen Z and millennials. Consumers are falling in love with particular brands and flavors that are reminiscent of recent trips and culinary experiences. This has led to growing brand loyalty to everything from high-quality Italian olive oil to Spanish tinned seafood and French chestnut spread.
While in Europe, you can find standard-issue American foods like breakfast cereals, cookies, snack cakes, or even marshmallows if you go to a specialty food store. But you're much more likely to find a wealth of European choices nestled happily in your local supermarket or one of the unique grocery stores in every U.S. state. If you want a taste of the German grocery experience here in the U.S., you can now shop at Lidl, a German supermarket chain that's made its way across the pond, which may make you nostalgic for your recent travels or inspire wanderlust for your next vacation destination.