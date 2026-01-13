The Aisle That Will Always Be Bigger In US Grocery Stores Compared To European Ones

While grocery choices in Europe tend to focus on local products, American interest in international foods continues to skyrocket. The trend is fueled by a stronger connection with different cultures fostered by social media and a general rise in interest in culinary exploration amongst Gen Z and millennials. Consumers are falling in love with particular brands and flavors that are reminiscent of recent trips and culinary experiences. This has led to growing brand loyalty to everything from high-quality Italian olive oil to Spanish tinned seafood and French chestnut spread.

While in Europe, you can find standard-issue American foods like breakfast cereals, cookies, snack cakes, or even marshmallows if you go to a specialty food store. But you're much more likely to find a wealth of European choices nestled happily in your local supermarket or one of the unique grocery stores in every U.S. state. If you want a taste of the German grocery experience here in the U.S., you can now shop at Lidl, a German supermarket chain that's made its way across the pond, which may make you nostalgic for your recent travels or inspire wanderlust for your next vacation destination.