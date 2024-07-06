Ina Garten's All-Time Favorite Salts To Cook With

Not all salts are made equal: From table salt to kosher, and flaky sea salt to savory smoked salt, there's a lot out there on the market. And one chef who knows this all too well is Ina Garten. The beloved culinary icon doesn't just stick to one variety of salt — instead, she stocks her pantry with three of them.

Advertisement

The most important is Garten's go-to for most of her cooking: Kosher salt. Unless otherwise specified, this is what Garten regularly recommends using in her recipes; specifically, Garten opts for Diamond Crystal brand kosher salt. Garten absolutely shuns table salt (which many home cooks use as their general-purpose salt), as she says it's overly salty in flavor and tends to have a metallic taste. Kosher salt avoids this pitfall: It doesn't have iodine in it, which is the additive that causes that metallic taste. Kosher salt can come from either the sea or a mine (the Diamond Crystal version is sea salt) and it typically has coarser crystals or grains compared to table salt and a pretty clean flavor profile.

Advertisement