This Is The Hands-Down Best Strawberry Jam Brand Money Can Buy

When it comes to a classic peanut butter and jelly (or jam) sandwich, it's safe to say that there are ardent believers that the only right way is with strawberry jam. And that's completely valid, though we might be a bit biased to this iconic combo. Making your own strawberry jam is incredibly simple. It can require as few as three basic ingredients, or it can be elevated into something fancier with Ina Garten's suggested secret additions for homemade strawberry jam. However, for strawberry jam in a pinch, the convenience of store-bought brands can't be beaten, and based on Chowhound's ranking of 12 store-bought strawberry jams, one brand emerged as the winner, and for good reason. The victorious Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves snatched the accolade for the best strawberry jam, owing to multiple factors that justify its slightly higher cost. You may recognize the distinct, handwritten, cursive-style text and a lid reminiscent of a checkered tablecloth, which gives a charming, homemade feel to a jar of jam.

More often than not, the packaging of products is specifically designed to attract customers to buy them, and sometimes, the result can be a disappointment. However, this is not the case for Bonne Maman's strawberry preserves, whose flavor reflects the homestyle packaging. You get the fresh, strawberry flavor without any of those artificial notes, with chunks of strawberries interspersed throughout. It is not overly sweet and delivers a balanced spoonful of delicious strawberry jam, ready to be slathered onto toast or other tasty treats. This brand is available at nearly every mainstream grocery and big box store, but if you're out of luck, you can always shop in bulk on Amazon.