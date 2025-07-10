This Is The Hands-Down Best Strawberry Jam Brand Money Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to a classic peanut butter and jelly (or jam) sandwich, it's safe to say that there are ardent believers that the only right way is with strawberry jam. And that's completely valid, though we might be a bit biased to this iconic combo. Making your own strawberry jam is incredibly simple. It can require as few as three basic ingredients, or it can be elevated into something fancier with Ina Garten's suggested secret additions for homemade strawberry jam. However, for strawberry jam in a pinch, the convenience of store-bought brands can't be beaten, and based on Chowhound's ranking of 12 store-bought strawberry jams, one brand emerged as the winner, and for good reason. The victorious Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves snatched the accolade for the best strawberry jam, owing to multiple factors that justify its slightly higher cost. You may recognize the distinct, handwritten, cursive-style text and a lid reminiscent of a checkered tablecloth, which gives a charming, homemade feel to a jar of jam.
More often than not, the packaging of products is specifically designed to attract customers to buy them, and sometimes, the result can be a disappointment. However, this is not the case for Bonne Maman's strawberry preserves, whose flavor reflects the homestyle packaging. You get the fresh, strawberry flavor without any of those artificial notes, with chunks of strawberries interspersed throughout. It is not overly sweet and delivers a balanced spoonful of delicious strawberry jam, ready to be slathered onto toast or other tasty treats. This brand is available at nearly every mainstream grocery and big box store, but if you're out of luck, you can always shop in bulk on Amazon.
Fun ways to use the best strawberry jam
With your new favorite strawberry jam that's worth the little splurge, let's step beyond the basic toast and get your money's worth with this versatile condiment that can add a burst of fruity sweetness to your everyday favorites or specialty goodies. For instance, level up your run-of-the-mill PB&J with some fancy swaps that are perfect for an elegant brunch spread. Rather than the usual white bread, lightly toast a thick cut of sourdough or brioche bread, spread a generous layer of peanut butter (check out Chowhound's ranking of store-bought peanut butter), and the strawberry jam. Add a dusting of powdered sugar on top for a gourmet spin on a humble favorite. While we're on the topic of brunch, you can also dollop the strawberry jam over pancakes, waffles, or French toast, or layer it into a refreshing parfait.
Avid bakers will appreciate strawberry jam's role in desserts. From using it as a filling in homemade pop tarts, layering it between tiers of sponge cakes, mixing it into frostings, and more, it's an easy way to impart fruity goodness to your baked confections. Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves also shine in the beverage world. If you have an empty jar with some remaining bits along the inner sides of the jar, don't toss it away. Instead, add a delightful sweetness to your latte using the leftover jam. You can also incorporate it into cocktails like a strawberry Bellini, or pair it with spirits like gin, where the sweet strawberry flavor complements the botanical notes of the gin. Be it baked goods, brunch eats, or refreshing drinks, let the best strawberry jam in your pantry inspire you to create nothing but the best.