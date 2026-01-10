Why Black Rice Was Once A Rare Commodity Reserved Only For Royal Tables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rice is a staple in cuisines around the world. Served as fried rice, a porridge, or a side to a comforting soup or stew, rice is the primary source of nutrients in a number of communities. Different types of rice are popular in different regions, mostly because their respective terroirs are better suited for growing specific varieties. One such variety of rice, which stands out thanks to its striking, dark-purple hue, is black rice, often known as "forbidden rice." It earned its name not because it was harmful to consume, but because it was once reserved for the elites of ancient China — specifically royalty and members of the Imperial Court.

Black rice was believed to harbor vital health-promoting and healing properties, which members of Chinese royalty desired to keep for themselves. No longer "forbidden," we common folk can also access black rice thanks to brands like Lotus Foods, Lundberg Family Farms, and Nature's Earthly Choice, to name a few. The natural nuttiness and subtle sweetness of black rice can be savored in several rice-based recipes.