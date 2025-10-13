To Make Restaurant-Worthy Fried Rice, Don't Skip This Simple Mix-In Trick

Fried rice is one of those dishes that always seems to taste better in a restaurant, so Chowhound decided to talk to an expert and find out why. Billy Dec — CEO and founder of Sunda New Asian, a restaurant chain that focuses on modern Southeast Asian cuisine — has some exclusive words of advice for getting that perfect restaurant-style fried rice with just enough chew and no soggy vegetables or overcooked meat. The secret, he says, is in cooking all of the ingredients separately before combining them into their final fried rice glory.

"When you cook ingredients separately, it helps maintain the perfect texture and flavor," he explains. "Proteins and vegetables all have different cooking times. We typically sear or sauté the proteins first and set them aside to be folded back in at the end of the cooking process. This trick helps everything stay bright, light, and crisp. No one wants soggy fried rice!"

Another tip to avoid a soggy batch of fried rice comes down to how you prepare the rice. The best grains for fried rice are jasmine, medium grain, or sushi, though any kind of rice will do in a pinch. Dec recommends cooking the rice ahead of time and then keeping it cool at least overnight. "Once cooked, we [at Sunda] store the rice in the cooler uncovered, all to really dry the rice out. Removing the moisture helps the rice absorb more of our flavors — we want it to soak up as much as possible."