If you've ever enjoyed the spicy-sweet elixir known as horchata, you probably already know it can be enchantingly delicious. What goes into a recipe depends on where the horchata hails from, like the tiger nut-filled Spanish take or the sesame seed-accented Puerto Rican version. But if we're speaking about the Mexican version, it's a tasty drink made from rice, usually flavored with spices and sweetener. While you can find it at many Mexican restaurants, making it at home gives you the chance to personalize it for your palate.

There are lots of recipes out there with which to experiment, but there's one major piece of advice for achieving maximum flavor in your horchata. Instead of going with a blander, more neutral rice like white or long grain, reach for a bag of something with loads more flavor, like delicately perfumed basmati. Maybe you've given similar thought to the best type of rice for rice pudding, but given that horchata is composed from only a few ingredients, the quality and flavor potential of each one is critical. The rice you choose is the backbone of your beverage and there's no better option than basmati.