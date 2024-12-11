For Stronger And Creamier Homemade Horchata, Try A More Flavorful Rice
If you've ever enjoyed the spicy-sweet elixir known as horchata, you probably already know it can be enchantingly delicious. What goes into a recipe depends on where the horchata hails from, like the tiger nut-filled Spanish take or the sesame seed-accented Puerto Rican version. But if we're speaking about the Mexican version, it's a tasty drink made from rice, usually flavored with spices and sweetener. While you can find it at many Mexican restaurants, making it at home gives you the chance to personalize it for your palate.
There are lots of recipes out there with which to experiment, but there's one major piece of advice for achieving maximum flavor in your horchata. Instead of going with a blander, more neutral rice like white or long grain, reach for a bag of something with loads more flavor, like delicately perfumed basmati. Maybe you've given similar thought to the best type of rice for rice pudding, but given that horchata is composed from only a few ingredients, the quality and flavor potential of each one is critical. The rice you choose is the backbone of your beverage and there's no better option than basmati.
Types of rice for your horchata recipes
While basmati offers a wonderfully fragrant and mildly spicy quality to your horchata, you can select another rice to use based on your own vision. Jasmine rice, for example, will bring a bit of a floral character, along with a nuttiness that can nicely complement your spices. Brown rice can also bring a toasted, nutty quality to your horchata. You can even try black rice, which will give you a slightly darker, earthier drink.
Making horchata is super simple and requires only a bit of patience. First, you'll submerge your rice in water along with your spice selection (spicy, sweet cinnamon is traditional but you can also add fragrant cloves). It's best to let it soak for 24 hours if you want to extract the most flavor. From there, the liquid can be strained, removing the rice and spices. Combine it with your dairy of choice. Oat, almond, and coconut milks work well, as do traditional dairy products like milk and half-and-half. For an extra dose of sweetness, add a bit of sweetened condensed milk. A pinch of salt will always help elevate the flavors you've worked to develop, too. By being a bit more intentional about what rice to use, you'll be able to rely on a glass of exceptionally tasty horchata every time.