10 Controversial Fast Food Commercials Through The Years

Let's start with Jack in the Box, which tried to be clever, but ended up being offensive. In 2018, the company released a commercial for its new Teriyaki Bowls. Right off the bat, "Jack" starts talking about having the "bowls" to do things differently. He also walks over to a table and stands behind it so that two of the bowls are right in front of him; take a guess where. What follows are a few seconds of various co-workers making bad puns about Jack's bowls. The commercial does suddenly switch to a very legal/HR-looking man stopping a film of the commercial and telling Jack he can't say that.

On its surface, this was just an ad full of bad puns. However, the company released the commercial during the #MeToo movement, so the testicle puns just didn't fly with part of the audience. Plus, there was the issue of comparing food to genitals, which was simply unappetizing. A lot of people actually found it funny and weren't offended, and some marketing companies noted that the controversy could give Jack in the Box a publicity boost. Others were aghast at the choice to use genital puns given the focus at that point in time on sexual harassment. Both Jack in the Box and its ad agency stood by the ad, claiming it had nothing to do with the #MeToo movement, but also stating that the companies were against harassment.